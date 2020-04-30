GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Events related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak:

In December 2019, a novel strain of COVID-19 was reported to have surfaced in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Between January and February of 2020, this disease spread to other countries. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, which resulted in the gradual cancellation of international flights from Canada, the United States and Europe, and was reflected in the significant decline in passenger traffic in both Mexico and Jamaica.



As a result of the pandemic, governments around the world have taken preventative measures in order to mitigate the spread. In terms of the operation of our airports in Mexico, the government has not issued any travel restrictions. However, Phase 1 of the pandemic was declared during the second week of March and Phase 3 was declared during the third week of April, where the government emphatically recommended that only essential activity take place and that people should avoid leaving their homes whenever possible. This has resulted in the cancellation of a large volume of domestic and international flights. With respect to the operation of the airports in Jamaica, the government suspended all incoming international flights, for a period of 14 days beginning on March 25, 2020, except for cargo and merchandise transport; only commercial flights are permitted to depart. These measures have been extended until May 30, 2020 in Mexico and until May 31,2020 in Jamaica.

The abovementioned has considerably reduced air travel demand and availability, resulting in a deceleration of passenger traffic. In turn, this has generated a significantly adverse effect on the Company’s operations and revenue.

Company Actions:

The Company has implemented a cost control plan for its service costs, throughout all 14 airports, running the operation at minimal levels without lowering passenger service quality, in accordance with the current demand. Unused operating areas have been closed, such as documentation modules, passenger revision lines, waiting areas, boarding gates, baggage claim areas, among others.



Non-mandatory capital investments will be delayed and/or cancelled for the time being. The Company is reviewing with the authorities the deferral of investments that were included in the Master Development Program and were scheduled to take place this year. The change in the demand has lowered the growth capacity needs in the airports, therefore, the investments are expected to decrease.



Shareholder dividend distributions and payments, as well as capital reductions, that had taken place in prior years were postponed as a measure of protecting the Company’s cash flow. This will be the case until we understand the financial impact this traffic reduction represents, and we have more clarity as to when the operation will normalize.



As a support measure during this health emergency, the Company will offer discounts for some of its airport and commercial services to the airlines and tenants. Additionally, throughout our network of airports, the Company will grant payment deferrals to some of its clients and tenants in order to help them preserve liquidity and reinitiate financial activity as fast as possible upon the elimination of all mobility restrictions.



In order to protect the health of our employees and the operating capacity of our airports, GAP has implemented certain activities, such as: (i) compliance with health recommendations from the Mexican Ministry of Health regarding the proper disinfection of common areas and aircraft boarding equipment; (ii) implementation of distancing parameters in passenger documentation and boarding areas; (iii) support to the authorities offering them working areas, infrastructure and supplies to conduct passenger revisions; (iv) home office connectivity for all administrative and corporate personnel; and the (v) creation of operating personnel groups so that we may minimize the number of personnel at the airports, while also having backup teams in the event of any emergency with main teams.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s Financial Position:

While the Company is reporting a solid financial position for the first quarter of 2020, it also has the option of using bank credit lines in order to finance working capital needs. Additionally, it has the ability to issue long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) to finance capital investments. Cash and Equivalents at March 31, 2020 stand at Ps. 10,973.9 million, and at Ps. 12,211.8 million as of April 23, 2020. Nevertheless, the Company cannot assure the impact that the pandemic as well as local and global economic conditions may have on the availability and conditions of financing and, therefore, there is no assurance as to the Company's ability to access financing nor on the financing terms.

Per 1Q20 results, the Company complies with all bank loan debt covenants: Net Debt/EBITDA 0.73x (>3.0x), Debt Service 3.09x (>1.1x), Total Equity Ps. 22,599.6 million (> Ps. 10,000.0 million).

The Company carried out an analysis to value the risk of its portfolio with the airlines and commercial clients, in terms of liquidity. As such, in 1Q20 GAP recognizes a provision of Ps. 46.0 million in its operating costs as a reserve for doubtful accounts.

In accordance with annual estimates for 2020, the Company expects the recovery of deferred asset tax on the Statement of Financial Position, even though the results are lower than those of 2019.

While the Company expects a negative impact to its operation and its financial results due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it does not foresee a risk to the overall continuity of the business. The Company has carried out a preliminary analysis of the financial results in the short, medium and long term, and has not identified any significant asset deterioration. Nevertheless, the demand trend may decrease more than expected and the pandemic impact could magnify, so the Company will maintain constant analysis and monitoring. As of today, GAP does not expect interruptions to the business and has the ability to continue as a going concern and do not foresight the cancellation of its operations at any of the airports.

The Company is unable to predict with certainty the impact that the COVID-19 outbreak will have for the rest of the year in its business, its clients, suppliers and employees, as well as on international air travel, or to what degree it may impact air travel demand in the regions in which the Company operates. Continuous travel restrictions, as well as general population fears with respect to air travel, could have a materially adverse effect on our business and on our operating results. The Company will continue informing the market regarding relevant updates to our operations, as well as to measures that are being adopted in order to preserve liquidity and the continuity of the business. The global and domestic impact of the pandemic will depend on its duration and its impact on the economy and air traffic.

Summary of Results 1Q20 vs. 1Q19

The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 613.0 million, or 17.4% . Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,289.7 million, or 35.1%.



. Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,289.7 million, or 35.1%. Cost of services increased by Ps. 140.9 million, or 23.7% .



. Operating income increased by Ps. 263.5 million, or 12.7%.



EBITDA increased by Ps. 323.9 million, or 13.0% . EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) decreased from 70.8% in 1Q19 to 68.2% in 1Q20.



. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) decreased from 70.8% in 1Q19 to 68.2% in 1Q20. Net income and comprehensive income increased by Ps. 1,861.7 million, or 142.8%, mainly due to the currency translation effect, as well as the cash flow reserve. Net income increased by Ps. 410.5 million, or 29.4%.

Passenger Traffic

During 1Q20, total terminal passengers at the Company’s 14 airports decreased by 161.9 thousand passengers, or 1.4%, compared to 1Q19. Over the same period, domestic passenger traffic increased by 676.4 thousand passengers, or 10.9%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 1,193.1 thousand passengers, or 21% in the 12 Mexican airports and Montego Bay.

In the traffic tables below, we have reflected the users of the Cross-Border Xpress (CBX) under the international passenger numbers for the Tijuana airport.

During 1Q20, there were no new route openings.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport 1Q19 1Q20 Change Guadalajara 2,420.4 2,336.5 (3.5 %) Tijuana * 1,361.2 1,420.1 4.3 % Los Cabos 394.7 402.7 2.0 % Puerto Vallarta 351.8 367.8 4.6 % Montego Bay 1.8 1.0 (47.0 %) Guanajuato 462.0 424.6 (8.1 %) Hermosillo 385.0 396.1 2.9 % Mexicali 266.0 277.0 4.1 % Morelia 110.2 125.8 14.1 % La Paz 210.1 213.5 1.7 % Aguascalientes 142.9 137.6 (3.7 %) Los Mochis 83.8 86.8 3.6 % Manzanillo 23.9 23.2 (2.8 %) Total 6,213.6 6,212.6 (0.0 %)

*CBX users are classified as international passengers



International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport 1Q19 1Q20 Change Guadalajara 988.1 957.8 (3.1 %) Tijuana * 658.1 684.3 4.0 % Los Cabos 1,056.2 947.1 (10.3 %) Puerto Vallarta 1,257.0 1,086.3 (13.6 %) Montego Bay 1,336.1 1,132.9 (15.2 %) Guanajuato 171.3 148.2 (13.5 %) Hermosillo 17.1 18.8 9.8 % Mexicali 1.4 1.2 (16.1 %) Morelia 101.3 99.6 (1.6 %) La Paz 3.6 3.3 (7.0 %) Aguascalientes 44.5 48.4 8.8 % Los Mochis 1.6 1.3 (23.1 %) Manzanillo 37.2 28.5 (23.4 %) Total 5,673.6 5,157.7 (9.1 %)

*CBX users are classified as international passengers



Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport 1Q19 1Q20 Change Guadalajara 3,408.5 3,294.4 (3.3 %) Tijuana * 2,019.3 2,104.4 4.2 % Los Cabos 1,450.9 1,349.8 (7.0 %) Puerto Vallarta 1,608.7 1,454.1 (9.6 %) Montego Bay 1,337.9 1,133.9 (15.3 %) Guanajuato 633.3 572.9 (9.5 %) Hermosillo 402.1 414.9 3.2 % Mexicali 267.4 278.2 4.0 % Morelia 211.5 225.4 6.6 % La Paz 213.6 216.9 1.5 % Aguascalientes 187.5 186.0 (0.8 %) Los Mochis 85.4 88.0 3.1 % Manzanillo 61.0 51.7 (15.3 %) Total 11,887.2 11,370.4 (4.3 %)

*CBX users are classified as international passengers



CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport 1Q19 1Q20 Change Tijuana 647.3 677.3 4.6 %

Kingston Airport (in thousands):



Passengers 1Q19 1Q20 Change Domestic N/A 1.3 N/A Internacional N/A 353.5 N/A Total N/A 354.8 N/A

Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Passengers 1Q19 1Q20 Change Domestic 6,213.6 6,213.9 0.0 % Internacional 5,673.6 5,511.2 (2.9 %) Total 11,887.2 11,725.2 (1.4 %)

Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of 2020 (in thousands of pesos):

1Q19 1Q20 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 2,631,325 3,123,782 18.7 % Non-aeronautical services 901,324 1,021,842 13.4 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 146,487 823,215 462.0 % Total revenues 3,679,136 4,968,839 35.1 % Operating costs Costs of services: 595,639 736,558 23.7 % Employee costs 194,323 247,206 27.2 % Maintenance 112,440 114,403 1.7 % Safety, security & insurance 102,131 125,326 22.7 % Utilities 72,769 91,627 25.9 % Other operating expenses 113,976 157,996 38.6 % Technical assistance fees 115,574 132,265 14.4 % Concession taxes 325,267 443,706 36.4 % Depreciation and amortization 421,601 482,057 14.3 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 146,487 823,215 462.0 % Other income (3,908 ) 9,080 (332.3 %) Total operating costs 1,600,660 2,626,881 64.1 % Income from operations 2,078,476 2,341,958 12.7 % Financial Result (82,605 ) (15,094 ) (81.7 %) Share of loss of associates (4 ) 86 2250.0 % Income before income taxes 1,995,867 2,326,950 16.6 % Income taxes (598,319 ) (518,887 ) (13.3 %) Net income 1,397,549 1,808,063 29.4 % Currency translation effect (93,951 ) 1,417,364 (1608.6 %) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax - (60,108 ) 100.0 % Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (147 ) (147 ) 0.2 % Comprehensive income 1,303,451 3,165,172 142.8 % Non-controlling interest (25,166 ) (193,754 ) (669.9 %) Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,278,285 2,971,419 132.5 %





1Q19 1Q20 Change EBITDA 2,500,078 2,824,015 13.0 % Comprehensive income 1,303,451 3,165,172 142.8 % Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 2.3234 5.6420 142.8 % Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 0.9909 2.4062 142.8 % Operating income margin 56.5 % 47.1 % (16.6 %) Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 58.8 % 56.5 % (4.0 %) EBITDA margin 68.0 % 56.8 % (16.4 %) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 70.8 % 68.2 % (3.7 %) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 20.2 % 31.4 % 55.6 % Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC 12) 16.9 % 17.8 % 5.4 %

- Net income and comprehensive income per share were calculated based on 561,000,000 outstanding shares. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 23.4480 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on March 31, 2020, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of the Montego Bay airport and the Kingston airport, the average monthly exchange rate of Ps. 19.8551 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was used.

Revenues (1Q20 vs. 1Q19)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 492.5 million, or 18.7%

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 120.5 million, or 13.4%

Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 676.7 million, or 462.0%

Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,289.7 million, or 35.1%

Aeronautical services revenues include:



Revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 334.1 million, or 15.2%, compared to 1Q19, generated mainly by an increase of Ps. 315.4 million or 16.4% in revenues from higher passenger charges per the higher passenger fees approved under the 2020-2024 Master Development Program, and higher inflation for the period. This effect was offset by a 3.0% decrease in passenger traffic, as well as an increase of revenues from aircraft landing and aircraft parking charges of Ps. 16.7 million. Inflation applicable to the passenger charges for 1Q20 rose by 3.8%.



Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 17.6 million, or 4.0%, compared to 1Q19. This was mainly due to a 3.3% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps. 19.2199 in 1Q19 to an average exchange rate of Ps. 19.8551 in 1Q20, as well as the increase in passenger fees as approved under the 2020-2024 Master Development Program.



The consolidation of aeronautical revenues from the Kingston airport contributed Ps. 140.8 million to revenues.





include: Non-aeronautical services revenues include:



The Mexican airports contributed an increase of Ps. 74.5 million, or 9.9%, compared to 1Q19, mainly driven by an increase of Ps. 65.6 million in revenues from businesses operated by third parties. This was mainly due to the increase in revenues from car rentals, food and beverage operations, commercial spaces and duty-free stores, which jointly increased by Ps. 60.6 million.



Revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company increased by Ps. 19.4 million, or 34.4%, mainly due to an increase in revenues from VIP lounges and convenience stores, which was offset by a decline in revenues from car parking for Ps. 11.2 million or 13.6% due to local protestors blocking of the car parking in the Guadalajara airport starting in November 2019 and ending in the second week of February 2020.



Revenues from the Montego Bay airport in 1Q20 decreased by Ps. 6.1 million, or 3.8% compared to 1Q19, mainly due to the partial closure of commercial business operations due to the remodeling of the terminal building.



The consolidation of the Kingston airport contributed Ps. 52.1 million to non-aeronautical revenue.

include:

1Q19 1Q20 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Duty-free operations 131,050 152,027 16.0 % Food and beverage operations 112,396 144,746 28.8 % Retail operations 91,826 106,421 15.9 % Car rentals 92,173 110,376 19.7 % Leasing of space 62,502 55,710 (10.9 %) Time shares operations 52,827 52,458 (0.7 %) Ground transportation 37,001 38,260 3.4 % Communications and financial services 21,088 31,108 47.5 % Other commercial revenues 16,255 25,516 57.0 % Total 617,119 716,622 16.1 % Businesses operated directly by us: Car parking 85,584 78,105 (8.7 %) VIP lounges 63,612 81,286 27.8 % Advertising 34,927 33,934 (2.8 %) Convenience stores 34,115 50,270 47.4 % Total 218,237 243,595 11.6 % Recovery of costs 65,968 61,624 (6.6 %) Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 901,324 1,021,842 13.4 %

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) increased by Ps. 676.7 million, or 462.0%, compared to 1Q19, mainly in the airports in Mexico, given that 2020 marks the beginning of the 2020-2024 Master Development Program for Ps. 701.8 million and represented the most significant committed investment amounts to date. This increase was offset by the decline in improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport of Ps. 25.1 million, or 61.1%.

[1] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,026.2 million, or 64.1%, compared to 1Q19. Excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) and costs for the Kingston airport, operating costs increased Ps. 144.6 million, or 9.9%.

Mexican Airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 825.7 million, or 70.5%, compared to 1Q19, mainly due to an increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC 12) for Ps. 701.8 million, cost of services for Ps. 48.6 million, technical assistance fees and concession fee of Ps. 36.6 million, or 12.5%, jointly, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 37.4 million, or 11.5%.



The increase in the cost of services was mainly due to:



Employee costs increased by Ps. 29.2 million, or 17.9%, compared to 1Q19, mainly due to salary increases that took place in 2Q19, as well as an increase of 6.8% in head count. Other operating expenses increased by Ps. 16.5 million, or 16.3%, compared to 1Q19, mainly due to cost of sales in the VIP lounges and convenience stores, professional service fees, and advertising for Ps. 15.1 million, or 13.9%. Cost of services increased by Ps. 5.4 million, or 11.0%, due to the expansion in square meters, of the terminal buildings as well as the increase in electricity costs during 2020. These increases were offset by a decrease in maintenance expenses of Ps. 7.6 million, or 8.0%, compared to 1Q19.

compared to 1Q19, mainly due to an increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC 12) for Ps. 701.8 million, cost of services for Ps. 48.6 million, technical assistance fees and concession fee of Ps. 36.6 million, or 12.5%, jointly, and depreciation and amortization of Ps. 37.4 million, or 11.5%. The increase in the cost of services was mainly due to:

Montego Bay Airport:

Operating costs decreased by Ps. 10.1 million, or 2.8%, compared to 1Q19, mainly due to a decrease in improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) of Ps. 25.1 million, higher concession fee of Ps. 15.7 million, which were offset by an increase in depreciation and amortization of Ps. 20.7 million, or 21.6%, and cost of services of Ps. 11.5 million. Operating costs in U.S. dollars declined by US$ 1.1 million, however, this figure was offset by the depreciation of the peso versus the dollar of 3.3.%.

Kingston Airport:

The consolidation of the Kingston airport resulted in an increase in expenses of Ps. 204.9 million in 1Q20, mainly due to the concession fee of Ps. 114.3 million, other operating costs of Ps. 27.9 million, employee costs of Ps. 20.9 million, security and insurance costs of Ps. 16.2 million, utility costs of Ps. 13.1 million, and maintenance expenses of Ps. 10.4 million.

Operating margin for 1Q20 decreased by 940 basis points, from 56.5% in 1Q19 to 47.1% in 1Q20. Excluding the effects of IFRIC 12, operating margin decreased by 230 basis points, from 58.8% in 1Q19 to 56.5% in 1Q20. Operating income increased by Ps. 263.5 million, or 12.7%, compared to 1Q19.

EBITDA margin decreased by 1,120 basis points from 68.0% in 1Q19 to 56.8% in 1Q20. Excluding the effects of IFRIC 12, EBITDA margin decreased by 260 basis points from 70.8% in 1Q19 to 68.2% in 1Q20. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 323.9 million, or 13.0%, compared to 1Q19.

The net financial result decreased by Ps. 67.5 million, from a net expense of Ps. 82.6 million in 1Q19 to a net expense of Ps. 15.1 million in 1Q20. This decrease was mainly the result of:



Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from a Ps. 69.3 million gain in 1Q19 to Ps. 236.4 million in 1Q20, mainly due to an 1.5% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 1Q19, compared to an depreciation of 24.8% at the end of 1Q20, thereby generating an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 167.1 million. The currency translation effect represented a higher gain of Ps. 1,511.3 million, compared to 1Q19 and is reflected in the consolidated income.



Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from a Ps. 69.3 million gain in 1Q19 to Ps. 236.4 million in 1Q20, mainly due to an 1.5% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar in 1Q19, compared to an depreciation of 24.8% at the end of 1Q20, thereby generating an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 167.1 million. The currency translation effect represented a higher gain of Ps. 1,511.3 million, compared to 1Q19 and is reflected in the consolidated income.

An increase in interest expenses of Ps. 44.0 million compared to 1Q19, mainly due to higher debt derived from the issuance of long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) and interest paid for hedging instruments.



compared to 1Q19, mainly due to higher debt derived from the issuance of long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) and interest paid for hedging instruments. Interest income declined by Ps. 55.6 million, or 37.1%, mainly due to the decline in the fair value of the hedging instruments and was offset by an increase in interest.

Comprehensive income increased by Ps. 1,861.7 million, or 142.8%, compared to 1Q19.

This increase was mainly the result of an exchange rate loss resulting from the foreign exchange conversion effects of Ps. 1,511.3 million. Net income increased by Ps. 410.5 million, or 29.4% in 1Q20.

Income taxes decreased by Ps. 79.4 million, or 13.3%, in 1Q20. This was a result of a higher incurred tax of Ps. 189.8 million, due to higher accumulated inflation, which went from 0.4% in 1Q19 to an inflation of 0.9% in 1Q20. This was offset by an increase in taxes incurred of Ps. 110.4 million.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of March 31, 2020 increased by Ps. 3,576.4 million compared to March 31, 2019, primarily due to the following items: (i) improvements to concession assets of Ps. 1,714.6 million; (ii) accounts receivable for Ps. 600.4 million; (iii) an increase in deferred taxes of Ps. 391.7 million; (iv) airport concessions of Ps. 328.2 million; and (v) cash and equivalents of Ps. 317.3 million, among others.

Total liabilities as of March 31, 2020 increased by Ps. 2,817.4 million compared to the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) bank loans of Ps. 1,070.0 million due to the 24.8% depreciation of the dollar in 1Q20; (ii) debt of Ps. 800.0 million; (iii) derivative financial instruments of Ps. 385.0 million; (iv) concession fees of Ps. 159.4 million; and (v) liabilities from deferred taxes of Ps. 135.1 million.

Recent Events

On February 13, 2020 the Company issued 30 million long-term bond certificates (Certificados Bursátiles) in Mexico, at a nominal value of Ps. 100 each, for a total value of Ps. 3.0 billion. These bond certificates are secured bonds payable upon maturity and correspond to the “GAP 20” issuance, these bond certificates are at a variable rate of TIIE-28 plus 17 basis points, maturing on February 6, 2025. The amounts from this issuance will be allocated towards the payment of the bond certificates under the ticker symbol “GAP15” and towards financing capital investments in Mexico.



On February 14, 2020, the Company made the maturity payment of the “GAP15” issuance, equivalent to 22 million bond certificates for a value of Ps. 2.2 billion.



In April, the Company utilized a credit line from Scotiabank for Ps. 1.0 billion, at a 15-month rate of TIIE-28 plus 100 basis points and capital payment upon maturity and a structuring fee of 40 basis points. The proceeds will be used for corporate purposes.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):



Airport 1Q19 1Q20 Change Guadalajara Aeronautical services 691,981 805,407 16.4 % Non-aeronautical services 219,039 219,189 0.1 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 10,394 258,940 2391.2 % Total Revenues 921,413 1,283,535 39.3 % Operating income 590,200 679,135 15.1 % EBITDA 674,804 770,159 14.1 % Tijuana Aeronautical services 358,233 380,298 6.2 % Non-aeronautical services 91,721 117,202 27.8 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 5,586 143,260 2464.8 % Total Revenues 455,540 640,760 40.7 % Operating income 281,552 304,215 8.0 % EBITDA 331,844 366,375 10.4 % Los Cabos Aeronautical services 354,331 430,401 21.5 % Non-aeronautical services 194,609 215,532 10.8 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 61,775 162,350 162.8 % Total Revenues 610,715 808,283 32.4 % Operating income 377,509 451,222 19.5 % EBITDA 433,950 516,548 19.0 % Puerto Vallarta Aeronautical services 381,185 454,549 19.2 % Non-aeronautical services 129,102 141,526 9.6 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 2,972 113,707 3725.5 % Total Revenues 513,259 709,782 38.3 % Operating income 365,248 437,021 19.7 % EBITDA 403,735 477,683 18.3 % Montego Bay Aeronautical services 438,927 456,561 4.0 % Non-aeronautical services 151,788 145,653 (4.0 %) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 41,050 15,987 (61.1 %) Total Revenues 631,765 618,202 (2.1 %) Operating income 208,032 203,512 (2.2 %) EBITDA 303,906 320,116 5.3 %



Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): (continued)



Airport 1Q19 1Q20 Change Guanajuato Aeronautical services 131,424 141,747 7.9 % Non-aeronautical services 39,221 46,977 19.8 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 817 32,469 3875.8 % Total Revenues 171,462 221,193 29.0 % Operating income 113,807 122,887 8.0 % EBITDA 131,011 140,270 7.1 % Hermosillo Aeronautical services 73,480 82,969 12.9 % Non-aeronautical services 21,335 24,291 13.9 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 832 4,347 422.5 % Total Revenues 95,647 111,607 16.7 % Operating income 37,295 47,684 27.9 % EBITDA 56,267 66,701 18.5 % Others (1) Aeronautical services 201,765 371,849 84.3 % Non-aeronautical services 54,510 111,471 104.5 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 23,061 92,155 299.6 % Total Revenues 279,335 575,476 106.0 % Operating income 73,361 80,573 9.8 % EBITDA 121,706 139,389 14.5 % Total Aeronautical services 2,631,325 3,123,782 18.7 % Non-aeronautical services 901,324 1,021,842 13.4 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 146,487 823,215 462.0 % Total Revenues 3,679,135 4,968,839 35.1 % Operating income 2,047,004 2,326,250 13.6 % EBITDA 2,457,221 2,797,241 13.8 %

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia and Kingston airports.



Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31 (in thousands of pesos):

2019 2020 Change % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10,656,588 10,973,890 317,302 3.0 % Trade accounts receivable - net 1,238,048 1,838,539 600,491 48.5 % Other current assets 341,261 482,747 141,486 41.5 % Total current assets 12,235,897 13,295,176 1,059,279 8.7 % Advanced payments to suppliers 197,944 396,717 198,773 100.4 % Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - net 1,889,346 1,923,125 33,779 1.8 % Improvements to concession assets - net 11,091,576 12,806,135 1,714,559 15.5 % Airport concessions - net 11,241,883 11,570,119 328,236 2.9 % Rights to use airport facilities - net 911,948 855,249 (56,699 ) (6.2 %) Deferred income taxes 5,396,291 5,788,002 391,711 7.3 % Other non-current assets 785,267 692,048 (93,220 ) (11.9 %) Total assets 43,750,152 47,326,570 3,576,418 8.2 % Liabilities Current liabilities 2,148,750 2,522,435 373,684 17.4 % Long-term liabilities 18,525,799 20,969,520 2,443,721 13.2 % Total liabilities 20,674,550 23,491,955 2,817,405 13.6 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 7,777,576 6,185,082 (1,592,494 ) (20.5 %) Legal reserve 1,345,709 1,592,551 246,842 18.3 % Net income 1,362,747 1,776,946 414,199 30.4 % Retained earnings 9,552,070 9,940,034 387,964 4.1 % Reserve for share repurchase 2,983,374 3,283,374 300,000 10.1 % Repurchased shares (1,733,374 ) (1,733,374 ) - 0.0 % Foreign currency translation reserve 691,305 1,780,720 1,089,415 157.6 % Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net 7,864 6,459 (1,405 ) (17.9 %) Cash flow hedges- Net - (232,202 ) (232,202 ) 100.0 % Total controlling interest 21,987,271 22,599,590 612,319 2.8 % Non-controlling interest 1,088,330 1,235,024 146,694 13.5 % Total stockholder´s equity 23,075,602 23,834,614 759,013 3.3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 43,750,152 47,326,570 3,576,418 8.2 %

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).



Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

1Q19 1Q20 Change Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income 1,397,549 1,808,063 29.4 % Postemployment benefit costs 4,858 4,618 (4.9 %) Allowance expected credit loss (19,915 ) 45,967 (330.8 %) Depreciation and amortization 421,601 482,057 14.3 % Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets 889 (3,052 ) (443.3 %) Interest expense 236,347 314,181 32.9 % Share of (loss) profit of associate 4 (86 ) (2250.0 %) Provisions 1,620 (2,230 ) (237.7 %) Income tax expense 598,319 518,887 (13.3 %) Unrealized exchange gain (loss) (51,288 ) 764,683 (1591.0 %) Net (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 10,695 28,442 165.9 % 2,600,678 3,961,530 52.3 % Changes in working capital: (Increase) decrease in Trade accounts receivable 173,042 (329,389 ) (290.4 %) Recoverable tax on assets and other assets (37,339 ) 159,593 (527.4 %) Increase (decrease) in Concession taxes payable 59,660 35,282 (40.9 %) Accounts payable (4,144 ) 222,349 (5465.6 %) Cash generated by operating activities 2,791,897 4,049,365 45.0 % Income taxes paid (523,398 ) (476,789 ) (8.9 %) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 2,268,499 3,572,576 57.5 % Cash flows from investing activities: Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets (448,891 ) (638,038 ) 42.1 % Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment 375 165 (56.0 %) Other investment activities 1,592 (14,384 ) (1003.5 %) Net cash used by investment activities (446,924 ) (652,257 ) 45.9 % Cash flows from financing activities: Debt securities 3,000,000 3,000,000 0.0 % Payment from Debt securities - (2,200,000 ) 100.0 % Interest paid (297,286 ) (351,298 ) 18.2 % Interest paid on lease (1,317 ) (717 ) (45.6 %) Payments of obligations for leasing (4,907 ) (3,652 ) (25.6 %) Net cash flows used in financing activities 2,696,490 444,333 (83.5 %) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held (12,934 ) 109,045 (943.1 %) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,505,131 3,473,697 (22.9 %) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 6,151,457 7,500,193 21.9 % Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year 10,656,588 10,973,890 3.0 %



Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

1Q19 1Q20 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 2,631,325 3,123,782 18.7 % Non-aeronautical services 901,324 1,021,842 13.4 % Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 146,487 823,215 462.0 % Total revenues 3,679,136 4,968,839 35.1 % Operating costs Costs of services: 595,639 736,558 23.7 % Employee costs 194,323 247,206 27.2 % Maintenance 112,440 114,403 1.7 % Safety, security & insurance 102,131 125,326 22.7 % Utilities 72,769 91,627 25.9 % Other operating expenses 113,976 157,996 38.6 % Technical assistance fees 115,574 132,265 14.4 % Concession taxes 325,267 443,706 36.4 % Depreciation and amortization 421,601 482,057 14.3 % Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 146,487 823,215 462.0 % Other income (3,908 ) 9,080 (332.3 %) Total operating costs 1,600,660 2,626,881 64.1 % Income from operations 2,078,476 2,341,958 12.7 % Financial Result (82,605 ) (15,094 ) (81.7 %) Share of loss of associates (4 ) 86 2250.0 % Income before income taxes 1,995,867 2,326,950 16.6 % Income taxes (598,319 ) (518,887 ) (13.3 %) Net income 1,397,549 1,808,063 29.4 % Currency translation effect (93,951 ) 1,417,364 (1608.6 %) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax - (60,108 ) 100.0 % Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (147 ) (147 ) 0.2 % Comprehensive income 1,303,451 3,165,172 142.8 % Non-controlling interest (25,166 ) (193,754 ) (669.9 %) Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,278,285 2,971,419 132.5 %

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).





Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):



Common Stock Legal Reseve Reserve for Share Repurchase Repurchased Shares Retained Earnings Other comprehensive income Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total Stockholders' Equity Balance as of January 1, 2019 7,777,576 1,345,709 2,983,374 (1,733,374 ) 9,552,070 783,628 20,708,986 1,063,164 21,772,150 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 1,362,747 - 1,362,747 34,803 1,397,550 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (84,315 ) (84,315 ) (9,636 ) (93,951 ) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - (147 ) (147 ) - (147 ) Balance as of March 31, 2019 7,777,576 1,345,709 2,983,374 (1,733,374 ) 10,914,817 699,165 21,987,271 1,088,330 23,075,602 Balance as of January 1, 2020 6,185,082 1,592,551 3,283,374 (1,733,374 ) 9,940,035 360,504 19,628,172 1,041,271 20,669,443 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 1,776,946 - 1,776,946 31,117 1,808,063 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - 1,254,727 1,254,727 162,637 1,417,364 Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - (147 ) (147 ) - (147 ) Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - (60,108 ) (60,108 ) - (60,108 ) Balance as of March 31, 2020 6,185,082 1,592,551 3,283,374 (1,733,374 ) 11,716,980 1,554,977 22,599,590 1,235,024 23,834,614

For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.



As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized pursuant to Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through March 31, 2007 were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue being prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.



Exhibit F: Other operating data:

1Q19 1Q20 Change Total passengers 11,887.1 11,725.2 (1.4 %) Total cargo volume (in WLUs) 540.0 553.0 2.4 % Total WLUs 12,426.9 12,278.2 (1.2 %) Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 297.2 353.6 19.0 % Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos) 211.7 254.4 20.2 % Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 75.8 87.1 14.9 % Cost of services per WLU (pesos) 47.9 60.0 25.2 %

WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).

