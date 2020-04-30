New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elastomeric Foam Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798450/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$707.5 Million by the year 2025, Natural Rubber/Latex will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Rubber/Latex will reach a market size of US$32.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$176.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Need for Energy Saving Products in Various Industries

Bodes Well for Elastomeric Foam Market

Competition

Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Elastomeric Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Superior Thermal and Mechanical Properties of Elastomeric Foams

Makes it an Attractive Market

HVAC: The Largest End-use Industry for Elastomeric Foam

Emergence of New Housing Units and Renovation of Existing

Buildings with the Aim to Ensure Energy Cost Savings Drive

Demand for Elastomeric Foam Market

Global Construction Market: Breakdown of Output in US$ Trillion

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Construction Market: Spending in US$ Billion per Annum

by Sector for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Rising Trend Towards Home Automation for Ensuring Energy Saving

and Temperature Control

Global Home Automation Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Automotive Industry: Another Major End-User Market for

Elastomeric Foam

Total Number of Automobiles Produced in Million During the

Period 2012 to 2020

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Breakdown of Sales in Million

for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040

Growing Usage of Elastomeric Foam in the Healthcare Industry

Boosts Elastomeric Foam Market

Stringent Government Regulations Encouraging Energy Efficiency

Favors Growth of Elastomeric Foam

Adverse Effects of Elastomeric Foams - A Major Restraint

Innovations and Advancements

Armacell Unveils Next Generation Aerogel Blanket

Huntsman Introduces New Hot-Cast Elastomer Machine

SONGWON Releases New Antioxidant for Polyurethane Slabstock

Foams, Elastomers and Hot Melt Adhesives

Huntsman Tecnoelastomeri Launches New Engineering Urethane

Elastomers

Product Overview

Elastomer: An Introduction

Elastomeric Foam: Definition, History and Developments

Elastomeric Foam by Type

Natural Rubber/Latex

Synthetic Rubber

Synthetic Rubber by Type

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Ethylene Propylene Diamine Monomer (EPDM)

Chloroprene (CR)

Elastomeric Foam by End-Use Applications





