2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$707.5 Million by the year 2025, Natural Rubber/Latex will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Rubber/Latex will reach a market size of US$32.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$176.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Need for Energy Saving Products in Various Industries
Bodes Well for Elastomeric Foam Market
Competition
Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Elastomeric Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Superior Thermal and Mechanical Properties of Elastomeric Foams
Makes it an Attractive Market
HVAC: The Largest End-use Industry for Elastomeric Foam
Emergence of New Housing Units and Renovation of Existing
Buildings with the Aim to Ensure Energy Cost Savings Drive
Demand for Elastomeric Foam Market
Global Construction Market: Breakdown of Output in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Construction Market: Spending in US$ Billion per Annum
by Sector for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
Rising Trend Towards Home Automation for Ensuring Energy Saving
and Temperature Control
Global Home Automation Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Automotive Industry: Another Major End-User Market for
Elastomeric Foam
Total Number of Automobiles Produced in Million During the
Period 2012 to 2020
Global Electric Vehicles Market: Breakdown of Sales in Million
for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040
Growing Usage of Elastomeric Foam in the Healthcare Industry
Boosts Elastomeric Foam Market
Stringent Government Regulations Encouraging Energy Efficiency
Favors Growth of Elastomeric Foam
Adverse Effects of Elastomeric Foams - A Major Restraint
Innovations and Advancements
Armacell Unveils Next Generation Aerogel Blanket
Huntsman Introduces New Hot-Cast Elastomer Machine
SONGWON Releases New Antioxidant for Polyurethane Slabstock
Foams, Elastomers and Hot Melt Adhesives
Huntsman Tecnoelastomeri Launches New Engineering Urethane
Elastomers
Product Overview
Elastomer: An Introduction
Elastomeric Foam: Definition, History and Developments
Elastomeric Foam by Type
Natural Rubber/Latex
Synthetic Rubber
Synthetic Rubber by Type
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Ethylene Propylene Diamine Monomer (EPDM)
Chloroprene (CR)
Elastomeric Foam by End-Use Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Elastomeric Foam Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Elastomeric Foam Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Natural Rubber/Latex (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Natural Rubber/Latex (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Natural Rubber/Latex (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Synthetic Rubber (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Synthetic Rubber (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Synthetic Rubber (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: HVAC (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: HVAC (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: HVAC (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Elastomeric Foam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Elastomeric Foam Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Elastomeric Foam Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Elastomeric Foam Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Elastomeric Foam Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Elastomeric Foam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Elastomeric Foam Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Elastomeric Foam: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Elastomeric Foam Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Elastomeric Foam in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Japanese Elastomeric Foam Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 39: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Elastomeric Foam Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Elastomeric Foam Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Elastomeric Foam in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Elastomeric Foam Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Elastomeric Foam Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Elastomeric Foam Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Elastomeric Foam Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Elastomeric Foam Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Elastomeric Foam Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Elastomeric Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 53: Elastomeric Foam Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Elastomeric Foam Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Elastomeric Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Elastomeric Foam Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Elastomeric Foam Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Elastomeric Foam Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 66: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Elastomeric Foam Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Elastomeric Foam Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Elastomeric Foam in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Elastomeric Foam Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Elastomeric Foam: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Elastomeric Foam Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Elastomeric Foam in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Elastomeric Foam Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 78: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 81: Elastomeric Foam Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Elastomeric Foam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Elastomeric Foam Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Elastomeric Foam Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Elastomeric Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Elastomeric Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Elastomeric Foam Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 95: Elastomeric Foam Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Elastomeric Foam Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Elastomeric Foam Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Foam Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Elastomeric Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Elastomeric Foam Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Elastomeric Foam Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Elastomeric Foam Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 111: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Elastomeric Foam Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Elastomeric Foam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Elastomeric Foam Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Elastomeric Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Elastomeric Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Elastomeric Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Elastomeric Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 123: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Elastomeric Foam:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Elastomeric Foam Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Foam Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Elastomeric Foam in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Elastomeric Foam Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 129: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Elastomeric Foam Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 131: Elastomeric Foam Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Elastomeric Foam Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Elastomeric Foam Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Elastomeric Foam Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Elastomeric Foam in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Elastomeric Foam Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Elastomeric Foam Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Elastomeric Foam Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Elastomeric Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 143: Elastomeric Foam Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Elastomeric Foam Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Elastomeric Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Elastomeric Foam Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Elastomeric Foam Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Elastomeric Foam Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 156: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Elastomeric Foam Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Elastomeric Foam Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Elastomeric Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Elastomeric Foam Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Elastomeric Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 162: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Elastomeric Foam Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Elastomeric Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Elastomeric Foam Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: Elastomeric Foam Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 169: The Middle East Elastomeric Foam Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Elastomeric Foam Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Elastomeric Foam Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Elastomeric Foam: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Elastomeric Foam Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Elastomeric Foam in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Iranian Elastomeric Foam Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 177: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Elastomeric Foam Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Elastomeric Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 182: Elastomeric Foam Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Elastomeric Foam Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Elastomeric Foam Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Elastomeric Foam Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Elastomeric Foam Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Elastomeric Foam in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Elastomeric Foam Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Elastomeric Foam Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Elastomeric Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Elastomeric Foam Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Elastomeric Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Elastomeric Foam Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 195: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Elastomeric Foam Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Elastomeric Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Elastomeric Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Elastomeric Foam Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Elastomeric Foam Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 201: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Elastomeric Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Elastomeric Foam Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Elastomeric Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Elastomeric Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: Elastomeric Foam Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
AEROFLEX USA, INC.
ANAVID INSULATION PRODUCTS KIRYAT ANAVIM
ARMACELL GMBH
ARMACELL INTERNATIONAL SA
BASF POLYURETHANES GMBH
DOW INC.
ERA POLYMERS PTY.
GRANDO SA
HIRA INDUSTRIES LLC (AEROFOAM)
HUAMEI ENERGY-SAVING TECHNOLOGY GROUP
INSULET CORPORATION
JINAN RETEK INDUSTRIES
KAIMANN GMBH
L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX SPA
MERRYWEATHER FOAM
NMC SA
RECAA INSULATION SYSTEMS SDN. BHD.
ROGERS CORPORATION
ROGERS FOAM CORPORATION
ROKA YALITIM
RUBBERLITE INCORPORATED
ZOTEFOAMS PLC
LAPOLLA INDUSTRIES
ODE YALITIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
POLYMER TECHNOLOGIES
POLYONE CORPORATION
RHIRA INDUSTRIES
SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)
SEKISUI PLASTICS
SIEMENS AG
THERMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL HOLDING B.V.
EVOCELL S.R.L.
GECKO ROOFING, INC.
ISIDEM INSULATION
NMC INTERNATIONAL SA
ORION
CEFEP EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION
CHEMICAL PRODUCTS LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798450/?utm_source=GNW
Formats available: