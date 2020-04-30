New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-House Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798449/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed E-House will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$27.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed E-House will reach a market size of US$87.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$100.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Aktif Group of Companies

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Delta Star, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Efacec Group

Electroinnova Instalaciones y Mantenimientos S.L.

Elgin Power Solutions

General Electric Company

Matelec Group (Lebanon)

Meidensha Corporation

NARI Group Corporation

Pme Power Solutions (India) Ltd.

Powell Industries, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Unit Electrical Engineering Ltd.

WEG SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798449/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Electrical House (E-House): A Market Snapshot

COMPETITION

Global Electrical House (E-House) Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

E-House Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Easy Installation and Cost-Effectiveness Driving the Market

Forward

Electrical House (E-House) Maintenance: A Major Constraint

Middle East & Africa: The Largest and Fastest Growing Market

Mobile Substation: The Most Preferred Type of E-House

Investment in Power, Oil & Gas Sector Fuels Demand for E-House

Market

E-House Market Receives Major Boost from Mining Sector

Rising Production in Chemical Industry Drives E-House Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Electrical House (E-House)

Applications

Technical Information





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: E-House Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: E-House Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Fixed E-House (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Fixed E-House (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Mobile Substation (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Mobile Substation (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Utilities (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Utilities (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US E-House Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States E-House Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: United States E-House Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: United States E-House Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: E-House Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian E-House Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: E-House Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 17: Canadian E-House Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Canadian E-House Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for E-House: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Japanese E-House Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019

VS 2025

Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for E-House

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: E-House Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 23: Chinese E-House Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Chinese E-House Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 25: Chinese Demand for E-House in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Chinese E-House Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European E-House Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: European E-House Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: European E-House Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: European E-House Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 30: European E-House Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019

VS 2025

Table 31: European E-House Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: European E-House Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 33: E-House Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: French E-House Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS

2025

Table 35: E-House Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 36: French E-House Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: E-House Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: German E-House Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019

VS 2025

Table 39: E-House Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: E-House Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 41: Italian E-House Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Italian E-House Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Italian Demand for E-House in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Italian E-House Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: United Kingdom Market for E-House: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: United Kingdom E-House Market Share Analysis by Type:

2019 VS 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

E-House in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: E-House Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe E-House Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Rest of Europe E-House Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Rest of Europe E-House Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 52: Rest of Europe E-House Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: E-House Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Asia-Pacific E-House Market Share Analysis by Type:

2019 VS 2025

Table 55: E-House Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific E-House Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Rest of World E-House Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: E-House Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 59: Rest of World E-House Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Rest of World E-House Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

AKTIF GROUP OF COMPANIES

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

DELTA STAR

EATON CORPORATION PLC

EFACEC GROUP

ELECTROINNOVA INSTALACIONES Y MANTENIMIENTOS S.L.

ELGIN POWER SOLUTIONS

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

MATELEC GROUP

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

NARI GROUP CORPORATION

PME POWER SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LIMITED

POWELL INDUSTRIES

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

UNIT ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LTD.

WEG SA

EATON CORPORATION

GE’S POWER CONVERSION

TGOOD GLOBAL LIMITED

ZEST WEG GROUP

KEAS CONTROL SYSTEMS INDIA PVT., LTD.

ACOUSTICS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

ATLAS ELECTRIC, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001