7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed E-House will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$27.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed E-House will reach a market size of US$87.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$100.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Electrical House (E-House): A Market Snapshot
COMPETITION
Global Electrical House (E-House) Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Competitor Market Shares
E-House Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Easy Installation and Cost-Effectiveness Driving the Market
Forward
Electrical House (E-House) Maintenance: A Major Constraint
Middle East & Africa: The Largest and Fastest Growing Market
Mobile Substation: The Most Preferred Type of E-House
Investment in Power, Oil & Gas Sector Fuels Demand for E-House
Market
E-House Market Receives Major Boost from Mining Sector
Rising Production in Chemical Industry Drives E-House Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Electrical House (E-House)
Applications
Technical Information
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: E-House Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: E-House Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Fixed E-House (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Fixed E-House (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Mobile Substation (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Mobile Substation (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Utilities (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Utilities (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US E-House Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States E-House Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: United States E-House Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: United States E-House Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: E-House Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian E-House Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: E-House Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 17: Canadian E-House Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Canadian E-House Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for E-House: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese E-House Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for E-House
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: E-House Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese E-House Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Chinese E-House Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Chinese Demand for E-House in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Chinese E-House Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European E-House Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: European E-House Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: European E-House Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: European E-House Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 30: European E-House Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 31: European E-House Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: European E-House Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 33: E-House Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: French E-House Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 35: E-House Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 36: French E-House Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: E-House Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: German E-House Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 39: E-House Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: E-House Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 41: Italian E-House Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Italian E-House Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Italian Demand for E-House in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Italian E-House Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Market for E-House: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: United Kingdom E-House Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
E-House in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: E-House Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe E-House Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Rest of Europe E-House Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Rest of Europe E-House Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Europe E-House Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: E-House Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Asia-Pacific E-House Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 55: E-House Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific E-House Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World E-House Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: E-House Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 59: Rest of World E-House Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Rest of World E-House Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
AKTIF GROUP OF COMPANIES
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
DELTA STAR
EATON CORPORATION PLC
EFACEC GROUP
ELECTROINNOVA INSTALACIONES Y MANTENIMIENTOS S.L.
ELGIN POWER SOLUTIONS
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
MATELEC GROUP
MEIDENSHA CORPORATION
NARI GROUP CORPORATION
PME POWER SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LIMITED
POWELL INDUSTRIES
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
UNIT ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LTD.
WEG SA
EATON CORPORATION
GE’S POWER CONVERSION
TGOOD GLOBAL LIMITED
ZEST WEG GROUP
KEAS CONTROL SYSTEMS INDIA PVT., LTD.
ACOUSTICS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
ATLAS ELECTRIC, INC.
