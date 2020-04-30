New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Educational Robot Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798445/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$73.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$110.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$270.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798445/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction
Global Competitor Market Shares
Educational Robot Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Robots in Education
New Applications Present Robots as Future of EdTech
Trends Outlining the Use of Robots in Education
Rise in Use of Robots for Special Education
Robots Enter the Kindergarten Education Space
Rising Importance of Robots in Higher Education Sector
Educational Robots for Inclusive Education: A Promising Market
Telepresence Robots In Education: Potential to Transform
eLearning Market
Potential Role of Telepresence Robots in Improving K-12 Education
Teachers Use Educational Robots Innovatively to Increase
Effectiveness of Teaching-Learning Process
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Educational Robot Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Educational Robot Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Educational Robot Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Humanoid (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Humanoid (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Humanoid (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Non-Humanoid (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Non-Humanoid (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Non-Humanoid (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Elementary & High School Education (Education Level)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Elementary & High School Education (Education Level)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 18: Elementary & High School Education (Education Level)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Higher Education (Education Level) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Higher Education (Education Level) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Higher Education (Education Level) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Special Education (Education Level) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Special Education (Education Level) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Special Education (Education Level) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Educational Robot Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Educational Robot Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Educational Robot Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Educational Robot Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Educational Robot Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Educational Robot Market in the United States by
Education Level: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Educational Robot Market Share
Breakdown by Education Level: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Educational Robot Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 36: Educational Robot Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Educational Robot Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Educational Robot Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Educational Robot Historic Market Review by
Education Level in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Educational Robot Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Education Level for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Japan to Deploy Robots to Improve English-Speaking Skills of
Students
Table 43: Japanese Market for Educational Robot: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Educational Robot Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Educational Robot Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Educational Robot: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Educational Robot Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Educational Robot Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Educational Robot: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Education Level
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Educational Robot Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Education Level for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Educational Robot Market Share Analysis by
Education Level: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Educational Robot Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Educational Robot Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Educational Robot Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Educational Robot Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Educational Robot Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Educational Robot Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Educational Robot Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Education Level for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Educational Robot Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Educational Robot Market by Education Level:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Educational Robot Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Educational Robot Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Educational Robot Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Educational Robot Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 65: Educational Robot Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Educational Robot Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 68: Educational Robot Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Educational Robot Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2018-2025
Table 71: Educational Robot Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Education Level: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Educational Robot Market Share Breakdown by
Education Level: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Educational Robot Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: French Educational Robot Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Educational Robot Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Educational Robot Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Educational Robot Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Educational Robot Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Educational Robot Market in France by Education
Level: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Educational Robot Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Educational Robot Market Share Analysis by
Education Level: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 82: Educational Robot Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Educational Robot Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Educational Robot Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Educational Robot Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Educational Robot Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Educational Robot Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Educational Robot Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Education Level
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Educational Robot Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Educational Robot Market Share Breakdown by
Education Level: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Educational Robot Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Educational Robot Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Educational Robot Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Italian Educational Robot Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Educational Robot Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Educational Robot Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Italian Educational Robot Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Education Level for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Educational Robot Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Educational Robot Market by Education Level:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Educational Robot: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Educational Robot Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: United Kingdom Educational Robot Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Educational Robot: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Educational Robot Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Educational Robot Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Educational Robot: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Education
Level for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Educational Robot Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Education Level for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Educational Robot Market Share
Analysis by Education Level: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Educational Robot Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 110: Educational Robot Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Educational Robot Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Rest of Europe Educational Robot Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 113: Educational Robot Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Educational Robot Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Rest of Europe Educational Robot Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2018-2025
Table 116: Educational Robot Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Education Level: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Europe Educational Robot Market Share
Breakdown by Education Level: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
India:Use of Robots in Education Remains Nascent
Table 118: Educational Robot Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Educational Robot Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Educational Robot Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Educational Robot Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Educational Robot Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Educational Robot Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Educational Robot Market in Asia-Pacific by
Education Level: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Educational Robot Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Educational Robot Market Share Analysis
by Education Level: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
UAE: Educational Robots Market in UAE Attracts Investments
Table 127: Rest of World Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of World Educational Robot Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 129: Educational Robot Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 130: Rest of World Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of World Educational Robot Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 132: Educational Robot Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Rest of World Educational Robot Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Education Level: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of World Educational Robot Historic Market
Review by Education Level in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 135: Educational Robot Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Education Level for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADELE ROBOTS
AISOY ROBOTICS S.L.
ARCBOTICS LLC
ARRICK ROBOTICS
BLUE FROG ROBOTICS
DST ROBOT CO., LTD.
HANSON ROBOTICS LIMITED
JINN-BOT ROBOTICS & DESIGN
KUBO ROBOTICS APS
MACCO ROBOTICS
PAL ROBOTICS SL
PRIMO TOYS
PROBOTICS AMERICA
QIHAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
ROBOTIS
SOFTBANK ROBOTICS GROUP
WONDER WORKSHOP, INC.
YUJIN ROBOT CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798445/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: