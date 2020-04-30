New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-commerce Logistics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798437/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$498.4 Billion by the year 2025, Transportation Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Transportation Services will reach a market size of US$35.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$95.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

FedEx Corporation

Gati Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel, Inc.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Rhenus SE & Co. KG







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

E-commerce Logistics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

eCommerce Logistics: A Prelude

ECommerce Fulfillment

Transportation Services

Warehousing And Distribution Services





Robust Outlook for the e-Commerce Industry, the Cornerstone for

Growth in the Market

Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy

to Amplify the Importance of Efficient & Agile Logistics:

Global e-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019 & 2022

Important Role Played by Faster & Leaner Logistics in Enhancing

Profitability & Competitiveness of eCommerce Companies to

Drive Demand for Third Party (3P) Integrated Logistics

Services

The Growing Opportunity for Efficiency Enhancement in Urban

Logistics to Benefit Demand for 3P Integrated Urban Freight

Transport and Logistics Management Services for ?Last Mile

Innovation?: Global Urban Logistics Market (In US$ Billion)

by In-House & Outsourced for the Years 2012 & 2020

Rise in Cross-Border E-Commerce Drives Growth of International

e-Commerce Logistics Services

Growing Prevalence of Cross Border eCommerce Supported by

Explosive Connectivity to Expand the Opportunity for

International e-Commerce Logistics Services: Global Cross

Border B2C eCommerce Transaction Value (In US$ Million) for

the Years 2015 & 2020

Growing Internet Penetration Provides the Foundation for the

Growth of Online Shopping

Growing Base of Internet Users Worldwide as Evidenced by

Growing Penetration Rates Provides the Platform for the Rise

of Online Shopping & eCommerce: Global Internet User

Penetration for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Blockchain Emerges Over the Horizon to Redefine the Growth of

e-Commerce Logistics by Enabling Smart & Secure Shipping

Growing Investments in Blockchain Technology in the

Transportation and Logistics industry Brings the Promise of

Revolutionizing the eCommerce Logistics Sector: Global Market

for Blockchain Technology in the Transportation and

Logistics Sector (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2024

Less Than Truckload Freight Logistics Emerges as a Key Trend in

the e-Commerce Logistics Market

LTL Shipping Emerges as an Essential Component in the

Distribution Mix in the eCommerce Supply Chain as Evidenced by

the Rapid Growth of the Market Spearheaded by Long Haul

Services: Global Market for Less-than-truckload (LTL)

(In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

CHINA

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

ITALY

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

