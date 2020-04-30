New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-commerce Logistics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798437/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$498.4 Billion by the year 2025, Transportation Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Transportation Services will reach a market size of US$35.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$95.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
E-commerce Logistics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Product Overview
eCommerce Logistics: A Prelude
ECommerce Fulfillment
Transportation Services
Warehousing And Distribution Services
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for the e-Commerce Industry, the Cornerstone for
Growth in the Market
Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy
to Amplify the Importance of Efficient & Agile Logistics:
Global e-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019 & 2022
Important Role Played by Faster & Leaner Logistics in Enhancing
Profitability & Competitiveness of eCommerce Companies to
Drive Demand for Third Party (3P) Integrated Logistics
Services
The Growing Opportunity for Efficiency Enhancement in Urban
Logistics to Benefit Demand for 3P Integrated Urban Freight
Transport and Logistics Management Services for ?Last Mile
Innovation?: Global Urban Logistics Market (In US$ Billion)
by In-House & Outsourced for the Years 2012 & 2020
Rise in Cross-Border E-Commerce Drives Growth of International
e-Commerce Logistics Services
Growing Prevalence of Cross Border eCommerce Supported by
Explosive Connectivity to Expand the Opportunity for
International e-Commerce Logistics Services: Global Cross
Border B2C eCommerce Transaction Value (In US$ Million) for
the Years 2015 & 2020
Growing Internet Penetration Provides the Foundation for the
Growth of Online Shopping
Growing Base of Internet Users Worldwide as Evidenced by
Growing Penetration Rates Provides the Platform for the Rise
of Online Shopping & eCommerce: Global Internet User
Penetration for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Blockchain Emerges Over the Horizon to Redefine the Growth of
e-Commerce Logistics by Enabling Smart & Secure Shipping
Growing Investments in Blockchain Technology in the
Transportation and Logistics industry Brings the Promise of
Revolutionizing the eCommerce Logistics Sector: Global Market
for Blockchain Technology in the Transportation and
Logistics Sector (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2024
Less Than Truckload Freight Logistics Emerges as a Key Trend in
the e-Commerce Logistics Market
LTL Shipping Emerges as an Essential Component in the
Distribution Mix in the eCommerce Supply Chain as Evidenced by
the Rapid Growth of the Market Spearheaded by Long Haul
Services: Global Market for Less-than-truckload (LTL)
(In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: E-commerce Logistics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: E-commerce Logistics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: E-commerce Logistics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Transportation Services (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Transportation Services (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Transportation Services (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Warehousing & Distribution Services (End-Use)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Warehousing & Distribution Services (End-Use) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Warehousing & Distribution Services (End-Use) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US E-commerce Logistics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States E-commerce Logistics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: E-commerce Logistics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: E-commerce Logistics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian E-commerce Logistics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: E-commerce Logistics Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian E-commerce Logistics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
E-commerce Logistics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Japanese E-commerce Logistics Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 18: E-commerce Logistics Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for E-commerce Logistics in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: E-commerce Logistics Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese E-commerce Logistics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European E-commerce Logistics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European E-commerce Logistics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: E-commerce Logistics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European E-commerce Logistics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European E-commerce Logistics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: E-commerce Logistics Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European E-commerce Logistics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: E-commerce Logistics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: French E-commerce Logistics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: French E-commerce Logistics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: E-commerce Logistics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German E-commerce Logistics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: E-commerce Logistics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for E-commerce Logistics in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: E-commerce Logistics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian E-commerce Logistics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
E-commerce Logistics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: United Kingdom E-commerce Logistics Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: E-commerce Logistics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe E-commerce Logistics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 41: E-commerce Logistics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Rest of Europe E-commerce Logistics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: E-commerce Logistics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific E-commerce Logistics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific E-commerce Logistics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World E-commerce Logistics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: E-commerce Logistics Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of World E-commerce Logistics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE
CEVA LOGISTICS
FEDEX CORPORATION
GATI
KUEHNE + NAGEL
NIPPON EXPRESS CO.
RHENUS SE & CO. KG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
