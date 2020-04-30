New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Coat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798436/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Cathodic Epoxy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$58.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$53.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cathodic Epoxy will reach a market size of US$252.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$193.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

Hawking Electrotechnology Limited

KCC Corporation

Luvata Oy

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd

PPG Industries, Inc.

Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Valspar Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798436/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Primer

Wide Range of Application Makes Cathodic E Coat Segment the

Largest and Fastest Growing

Growth in Automotive Industry Drives E Coating Market

A De-Facto Standard Process for Automobile Manufacturing

Stimulated by Huge Demand from Automotive Sector, Asia Pacific

Dominates the Global Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

E Coating

The Process of Coating

Types of Electro Coating

Cathodic

Anodic

History of E Coating

Advantages of the Electropainting Process

Advantages Over Solvent Spray and Powder Coat

Electro Coating Application as a Primer and as a Topcoat

Global Competitor Market Shares

E-Coat Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: E-Coat Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: E-Coat Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: E-Coat Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cathodic Epoxy (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cathodic Epoxy (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Cathodic Epoxy (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cathodic Acrylic (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cathodic Acrylic (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Cathodic Acrylic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Anodic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Anodic (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Anodic (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Heavy-Duty Equipment (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Heavy-Duty Equipment (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Heavy-Duty Equipment (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US E-Coat Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States E-Coat Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: E-Coat Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States E-Coat Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States E-Coat Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: E-Coat Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: E-Coat Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian E-Coat Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian E-Coat Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: E-Coat Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian E-Coat Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: E-Coat Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian E-Coat Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for E-Coat: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: E-Coat Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese E-Coat Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for E-Coat in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese E-Coat Market in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 39: E-Coat Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese E-Coat Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: E-Coat Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese E-Coat Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for E-Coat in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: E-Coat Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese E-Coat Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European E-Coat Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European E-Coat Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: E-Coat Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European E-Coat Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European E-Coat Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: E-Coat Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European E-Coat Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European E-Coat Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: E-Coat Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European E-Coat Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: E-Coat Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French E-Coat Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French E-Coat Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 58: E-Coat Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French E-Coat Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French E-Coat Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: E-Coat Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German E-Coat Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German E-Coat Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 64: E-Coat Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German E-Coat Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: E-Coat Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian E-Coat Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: E-Coat Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian E-Coat Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for E-Coat in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: E-Coat Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian E-Coat Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for E-Coat: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: E-Coat Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom E-Coat Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

E-Coat in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom E-Coat Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: E-Coat Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe E-Coat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: E-Coat Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe E-Coat Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe E-Coat Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: E-Coat Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe E-Coat Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: E-Coat Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific E-Coat Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific E-Coat Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: E-Coat Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific E-Coat Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific E-Coat Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World E-Coat Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World E-Coat Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: E-Coat Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World E-Coat Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: E-Coat Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World E-Coat Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS

BASF SE

HAWKING ELECTROTECHNOLOGY LIMITED

KCC CORPORATION

LUVATA OY

NOROO PAINT & COATINGS CO.,LTD

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS

PPG INDUSTRIES

TATUNG FINE CHEMICALS

VALSPAR CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798436/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001