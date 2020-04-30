New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eco Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798435/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$64.1 Billion by the year 2025, Organic Fibers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Organic Fibers will reach a market size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Eco Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Eco Fibers - Global Outlook
Textile Industry Escalates Demand for Eco-Fibers
Eco-Fiber - Are they Really Environment Friendly?
Eco Certificates
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bamboo’s Application in Towel Sector
Banana Fiber Ushering New Fashion Trend
Viscose Fiber - Technological Advancements
Textile Innovations
Eco-Friendly Fibers - An Overview
Types of Eco-Friendly Fibers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
DAVID C. POOLE COMPANY
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.
LENZING AG
POLYFIBRE INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD.
SHANGHAI TENBRO BAMBOO TEXTILE CO., LTD.
TANGSHAN SANYOU GROUP XINGDA CHEMICAL FIBRE
TEIJIN LTD.
US FIBERS
ADITYA BIRLA GROUP
BCOMP LTD.
CHINA BAMBRO TEXTILE
ENKEV BV
FLEXFORM TECHNOLOGIES
HYOSUNG TNS
LIBOLON
SATERI
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
