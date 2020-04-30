New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-cigarette Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798434/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.7 Billion by the year 2025, Modular E-Cigarette will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Modular E-Cigarette will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
E-Cigarette - Global Market Overview
E-cigarette Market Growth
North America Dominates the E-Cigarette Market
Vaping - One of the Fastest Growing Industry
E-Cigarettes and Vaping Go Mainstream
E-Cigarettes Gain Traction Globally
Marketing Plays Bigger Role
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
E-Cigarette - Trends
ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES: KEY ISSUES
Teen e-Cigarette Use - A Boon or Bane
Safety of e-Cigarettes Still Questionable
Heated Tobacco Device Cause Damage to Lung Cells
E-Cigarette Regulation - Pros and Cons
Latest Technological Advancements in Vaping
Vaping Technology Advancements
Next-Gen Nicotine Delivery Systems
Bluetooth Technology Limits Youth Usage of e-Cigarettes
E-cigarettes - Are Technology Advancements Sufficient?
E-Cigarettes - Potential Risks and Benefits
