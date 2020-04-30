New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-cigarette Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798434/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.7 Billion by the year 2025, Modular E-Cigarette will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Modular E-Cigarette will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



E-Cigarette - Global Market Overview

E-cigarette Market Growth

North America Dominates the E-Cigarette Market

Vaping - One of the Fastest Growing Industry

E-Cigarettes and Vaping Go Mainstream

E-Cigarettes Gain Traction Globally

Marketing Plays Bigger Role





E-Cigarette - Trends

ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES: KEY ISSUES

Teen e-Cigarette Use - A Boon or Bane

Safety of e-Cigarettes Still Questionable

Heated Tobacco Device Cause Damage to Lung Cells

E-Cigarette Regulation - Pros and Cons

Latest Technological Advancements in Vaping

Vaping Technology Advancements

Next-Gen Nicotine Delivery Systems

Bluetooth Technology Limits Youth Usage of e-Cigarettes

E-cigarettes - Are Technology Advancements Sufficient?

E-Cigarettes - Potential Risks and Benefits





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

ALTRIA GROUP

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

JAPAN TOBACCO

NJOY

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO

ITC LIMITED

ITG BRANDS

JT INTERNATIONAL AG

KT&G

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

J WELL FRANCE

MCIG

21ST CENTURY SMOKE

ELEAF ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

FLAVOURTEC SP. Z O.O.

FONTEM VENTURES B.V.

GAMUCCI ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES

HANGSEN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.

INNOKIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

JUUL LABS, INC.

KIMREE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

NICOPURE LABS, LLC.

PUFF E-CIG

RED KIWI GMBH

SHENZHEN BUDDY TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

TRUVAPE

