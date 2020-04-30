



The revenue of Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 15.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 which is EUR 0.4 million or 2 percent higher than in the same period last year. The Group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled EUR 0.67 million, increasing by EUR 0.06 million or 9 per cent year-over-year. The Group consistently meets its long-term goal of growing its digital revenue: at the end of the 1st quarter, digital revenue accounted for 65 per cent the Group’s media segment revenue and it increased by 7 per cent as compared to the previous year.

The net loss of the 1st quarter totalled EUR 0.74 million which is EUR 0.13 million or 21 per cent higher than in the same period of 2019. The loss incurred in the 1st quarter is typical of a media group due to seasonality, but the increase in the loss was additionally caused by a higher interest cost as compared to the previous year.

The economy of the Baltic States was strong for the most part of the first quarter, evident in strong advertising sales of media companies. The growth of digital subscriptions also continued strongly in all three countries. Delfi Latvia achieved a situation in the local advertising market where the model of digital subscriptions launched on the market last year has yielded more subscribers today than most Latvia newspapers.

In February, Delfi Lithuania celebrated its 20th anniversary. Together with the launch of the linear TV station in the Lithuanian market, Delfi introduced its new visual identity to be adopted by both Delfi Estonia and Delfi Latvia.

In March, the Group received a major setback when the Baltic States declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This in turn led to dramatic changes in the economic environment. The Management Board is aware that the effects of the economic crisis accompanying the virus will be significant for the Group in the second and third quarters, and will depend on the duration and restrictions of the state of emergency. The Group's media companies are the most vulnerable to the effects arising from the restrictions, especially outdoor media and the ticket sales platform in Latvia.

To react to the crisis, the Group’s management significantly cut is cost base already in March. We are still analysing various scenarios and opportunities to cut costs and other measures to manage the economic effect. The Group is of opinion that after the end of the state of emergency, the expected economic recovery will depend on the duration of the state of emergency. We are applying for various national aid measures to alleviate the effect of the state of emergency on group companies in the second quarter which is expected to be difficult.

In the 1st quarter of 2020, the number of digital subscriptions of the periodicals of Ekspress Grupp increased strongly, reaching 54 thousand subscribers. A greater number of the readers of periodicals are willing to pay for the digital web content. The digital subscriptions in Estonia and Latvia increased the most, by 11% and 61%, respectively. The growth of digital subscriptions has also continued in the state of emergency which clearly demonstrates that we provide reliable journalism to our readers.

The journalists of Ekspress Grupp received a large number of nominations for journalism awards and won six awards in Estonia. The journalist of Eesti Ekspress, Sulev Vedler, received the Bonnier prize which is the most prestigious prize in Estonia.

The survey conducted by Kantar Emor on the state of emergency as well as the accelerating growth of digital subscriptions demonstrate a high level of trust of media consumers in local journalism.

For the purpose of providing a clearer and uniform view to the investors and readers of the financial statements, as well as for establishing a better link between the management report and the financial statements, from the 1st quarter of 2020, the Group discloses all figures and ratios in the management report according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). According to the IFRS, the Group's joint ventures are shown in the management report under the equity method and no longer by proportionate consolidation.





SUMMARY OF THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST QUARTER

In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), 50% joint venture should be recognised under the equity method in the consolidated financial statements. To provide a clearer uniform overview of the financial statements to the readers of the financial statements, from the 1st quarter of 2020, only the information relating to the joint ventures recognised under the equity method is presented in the financial statements and their results are shown as one line in the finance income.

REVENUE

The consolidated revenue for the 1st quarter of 2020 totalled EUR 15.7 million (1st quarter 2019: EUR 15.3 million). The revenue for the 1st quarter increased by 2% year-over-year. Revenue growth is primarily attributable to the growth in digital revenue. At the end of the 1st quarter, digital revenue accounted for 41% of total revenue and 65% of the media segment revenue. The Group's digital revenue for the 1st quarter increased by 7% year-over-year. The consolidated revenue for the 1st quarter of 2020 where joint ventures have been 50% consolidated line-by-line, totalled EUR 17.6 million (1st quarter 2019: EUR 17.3 million).

PROFITABILITY

In the 1st quarter of 2020, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 0.67 million (1st quarter 2019: EUR 0.62 million). EBITDA grew by 9% year-over-year and EBITDA margin was 4.3% (1st quarter 2019: 4.0%). The net loss for the 1st quarter was EUR 0.74 million, which is EUR 0.13 million or 21 per cent higher as compared to the same period in 2019. The loss incurred in the 1st quarter is typical of a media group due to seasonality, but the increase in the loss was caused by a higher interest cost as compared to the previous year.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 3.5 million and equity In the amount of EUR 50.9 million (54% of total assets). The comparable figures as of 31 March 2019 were EUR 0.8 million and EUR 49.6 million (62% of total assets), respectively. As of 31 March 2020, the Group's net debt totalled EUR 20.4 million (31 March 2019: EUR 17.0 million). Due to the emergency state related to COVID-19, the Group has an agreement with AS SEB Pank to suspend loan repayments in the period March - May 2020.

Key financial indicators for segments





(EUR thousand) Sales Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change % 12 months 2019 Media segment 10 003 9 357 7% 44 218 incl. revenue from all digital and online channels 6 505 6 054 7% 30 534 incl. % of revenue from all digital and online channels 65% 65% 69% Printing services segment 6 243 6 570 -5% 25 695 Corporate functions 515 539 -4% 2 076 Inter-segment eliminations (1 082) (1 155) (4 533) TOTAL GROUP 15 680 15 310 2% 67 456





(EUR thousand) EBITDA Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change % 12 months 2019 Media segment 248 436 -43% 5 966 Printing services segment 584 550 6% 2 032 Corporate functions (143) (363) 61% (1 150) Inter-segment eliminations (17) (7) (75) TOTAL GROUP 671 616 9% 6 772





EBITDA margin Q1 2020 Q1 2019 12 months 2019 Media segment 2% 5% 13% Printing services segment 9% 8% 8% TOTAL GROUP 4% 4% 10%

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 524 3 647 Trade and other receivables 11 193 12 705 Corporate income tax prepayment 66 0 Inventories 3 334 3 120 Total current assets 18 116 19 472 Non-current assets Other receivables and investments 984 975 Deferred tax asset 38 38 Investments in joint ventures 1 170 1 254 Investments in associates 2 387 2 356 Property, plant and equipment 15 012 14 943 Intangible assets 56 305 56 369 Total non-current assets 75 896 75 935 TOTAL ASSETS 94 011 95 407 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 5 016 5 100 Trade and other payables 16 285 16 483 Corporate income tax payable 40 65 Total current liabilities 21 341 21 647 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 18 908 19 242 Other long-term liabilities 2 884 2 895 Total non-current liabilities 21 791 22 137 TOTAL LIABILITIES 43 132 43 784 EQUITY Minority shareholding 101 100 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company: Share capital 17 878 17 878 Share premium 14 277 14 277 Treasury shares (22) (22) Reserves 1 688 1 688 Retained earnings 16 958 17 701 Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company 50 779 51 522 TOTAL EQUITY 50 880 51 622 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 94 011 95 407

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 12 months 2019 Sales 15 680 15 310 67 456 Cost of sales (13 472) (13 097) (54 044) Gross profit 2 208 2 214 13 412 Other income 107 119 607 Marketing expenses (757) (731) (3 124) Administrative expenses (1 893) (1 938) (8 024) Other expenses (24) (21) (148) Operating profit /(loss) (359) (357) 2 722 Interest income 6 6 22 Interest expenses (224) (134) (784) Other finance income/(costs) (16) (19) (61) Net finance cost (234) (147) (823) Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures (127) (51) (38) Profit/(loss) on shares of associates (20) (59) (114) Profit /(loss) before income tax (740) (614) 1 746 Income tax expense (2) (1) (339) Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period (742) (615) 1 407 Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company (743) (618) 1 394 Minority shareholders 1 3 13 Total comprehensive income /(loss) (742) (615) 1 407 Comprehensive income /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company (743) (618) 1 394 Minority shareholders 1 3 13 Basic and diluted earnings per share (0.02) (0.02) 0.05





Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit for the reporting year (359) (357) Adjustments for: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1 039 962 (Gain)/loss on sale and write-down of property, plant and equipment 0 (1) Cash flows from operating activities: Trade and other receivables 1 588 (16) Inventories (213) (217) Trade and other payables (308) 993 Cash generated from operations Income tax paid (93) (73) Interest paid (127) (134) Net cash generated from operating activities 1 526 1 158 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /

cash paid-in equity-accounted investees (84) (459) Interest received 1 6 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (610) (597) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1 3 Loans granted (59) (49) Loan repayments received 0 199 Net cash used in investing activities (752) (897) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (310) (196) Change in overdraft (25) (665) Loans received / Repayments of bank loans (562) 138 Net cash used in financing activities (897) (723) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (123) (462) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3 647 1 268 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 3 524 805









Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Phone: +372 669 8381

E-mail: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachment