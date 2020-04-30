Regulated Information

Nyrstar releases notice for the General Shareholders’ Meeting and two Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings to be held on 2 June 2020

30 April 2020 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today issued the notices for a general shareholders’ meeting and two extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings to be held on 2 June 2020.

On 18 March 2020, the Company announced that it had been necessary to postpone the earlier convened general shareholders’ meeting and two extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings scheduled for 25 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and corresponding restrictions that had been introduced in Europe. In accordance with the Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on co-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic (the “Royal Decree no. 4”), the Company now issues the convening notices for a general shareholders’ meeting and two extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings of the Company with the same respective agendas (subject to minor necessary adjustments) as the shareholders’ meetings scheduled for 25 March 2020.

In accordance with the Royal Decree no. 4, the Board of Directors of the Company, as it is not possible under the current circumstances to guarantee that the scheduled general shareholders’ meetings can be physically organised in a way that excludes any risk of further spread of the Covid-19 virus as envisaged by the measures (including those of, among others, ‘social distance’) taken by the Belgian and other European authorities to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, decides that the exercise of voting rights at the general shareholders’ meeting and the two extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings of 2 June 2020 can only be done in writing by way of voting by mail or by representation by proxy to a special proxy holder as designated by the Company, as set out in the notice. Voting forms and proxy forms are made available to the shareholders on the Company's website and can be sent, in accordance with Royal Decree no. 4, by sending an e-mail with a scanned or photographed copy of the completed and signed voting form or proxy form to the e-mail address as set out in the invitation.

The general shareholders’ meeting and the two extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings will be held consecutively on 2 June 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CEST at the offices of the notary Celis, Celis & Liesse with registered seat at Kasteelpleinstraat 59, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium.

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolutions, explanatory note and the Board report and the Statutory Auditor report in accordance with article 2:71 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations can be found on the Nyrstar website: https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings .

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

