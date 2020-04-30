New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798426/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Mutation Suppression will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$141.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mutation Suppression will reach a market size of US$144.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$809.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798426/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Drugs Market To Exhibit
Strong Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Market Dynamics
Treatment Overview and Recent Developments
Steroids used for the Treatment of DMD
Translarna Exhibits Positive Result in Children with DMD
Clinical Trials Depict Emflaza Preserves Motor Function Better
than Corticosteroids
Trial Shows Golodirsen Increases Dystrophin Production in DMD
Patients
Casimersen and Golodirsen Exhibits Positive Results in
Sarepta?s ESSENCE study
EXONDYS 51® Drug Details
FDA Approves Corticosteroid Emflaza for Treating DMD Patients
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pipeline Analysis
Drug Price Details: Exondys51
Sarepta?s DMD Gene Therapy Trial Update
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mutation Suppression (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mutation Suppression (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mutation Suppression (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Exon Skipping (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Exon Skipping (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Exon Skipping (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Segments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 14: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 15: United States Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 17: Canadian Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 18: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Drugs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 23: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Irish Boys with nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy
(nmDMD) Gains Access to Key, Life-Supporting Drug
CHMP Rejects Exondys 51 in Europe
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 29: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Drugs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 44: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Rest of Europe Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Rest of World Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCELERON PHARMA
AKASHI THERAPEUTICS
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS
LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
NOBELPHARMA
PTC THERAPEUTICS
PFIZER
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS
TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798426/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: