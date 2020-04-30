New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798426/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Mutation Suppression will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$141.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mutation Suppression will reach a market size of US$144.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$809.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

Akashi Therapeutics, Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Drugs Market To Exhibit

Strong Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Market Dynamics

Treatment Overview and Recent Developments

Steroids used for the Treatment of DMD

Translarna Exhibits Positive Result in Children with DMD

Clinical Trials Depict Emflaza Preserves Motor Function Better

than Corticosteroids

Trial Shows Golodirsen Increases Dystrophin Production in DMD

Patients

Casimersen and Golodirsen Exhibits Positive Results in

Sarepta?s ESSENCE study

EXONDYS 51® Drug Details

FDA Approves Corticosteroid Emflaza for Treating DMD Patients





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Pipeline Analysis

Drug Price Details: Exondys51

Sarepta?s DMD Gene Therapy Trial Update





