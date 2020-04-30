New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug Discovery Informatics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798423/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Sequencing & Target Data Analysis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sequencing & Target Data Analysis will reach a market size of US$82.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$317.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Drug Discovery Informatics: A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drug Discovery Informatics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Robust Drug Discovery Investments in Response to Growing Global

Disease Burden Provides the Foundation for Growth in the

Market

Growing Global Disease Burden Intensifies the R&D Urgency for

New & Potent Drugs: Global Disease Burden (In Million DALYs

(Disability-Adjusted Life Years)) for the Years 2015, 2017 &

2019

Rising Drug Development Spending Acts as the Chief Catalyst for

the Adoption of Drug Discovery Informatics: Global

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Migration to Data Driven Drug Development Provides the

Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Growing Focus on Optimizing Hit to Lead (H2L) Processes in

Early Stage Drug Discovery to Benefit Growth of Drug Discovery

Informatics/Chemoinformatics

Growing Use of In-Silico Methods in Drug Development Bodes Well

for the Use of Informatics

The Rise of Nanoinformatics as the New Era of Research in

Nanomedicine Marks the Beginning of Use of Informatics in

Nanomedicine

Exploding Commercial Opportunity for Nanomedicine Bodes Well

for the Growth of Nanoinformatics: Global Nanomedicine Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Cloud Computing Emerges to Play a Key Role in Bioinformatics

Cost Benefits Over In-House Informatics Helps Expand the

Commercial Visibility of Outsourced Informatics

Continuously Evolving CRO Industry Highlights the Growing

Importance & Value of Pharma R&D Outsourcing: Global Contract

Research Organization (CRO) Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Robust Adoption of Bioinformatics Services Highlights the

Growing Dominance of Informatics Outsourcing Over Traditional

In-House Informatics: Global Bioinformatics Services Market

(In US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2024

Competitive Challenges Faced by the Pharma Industry & the

Ensuing Need for Decision Support Tools & Collaborative

Discovery Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for Drug

Discovery Informatics

Rising Global Healthcare Spending Spurs Government Focus On

Cost Containment Driving Pharma Companies to Cut Drug Prices

by Reducing Research Costs: Global Healthcare Spending

(In US$ Trillion) by Government, Private & Consumer Out-of-

Pocket for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Productivity Gains, Acceleration of Speed & Success of Drug

Discovery Research Drive Adoption of Drug Discovery

Informatics

Move Towards Value-Based Care & the Resulting Emergence of the

Era of Precision Medicine Catalyzes the Commercial Value of

Drug Discovery Informatics

Robust Outlook for Precision Medicine Strengthens the Business

Case for Drug Discovery Informatics: Global Market for

Precision Medicine (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2024





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

