5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Sequencing & Target Data Analysis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sequencing & Target Data Analysis will reach a market size of US$82.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$317.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Drug Discovery Informatics: A Prelude
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Drug Discovery Investments in Response to Growing Global
Disease Burden Provides the Foundation for Growth in the
Market
Growing Global Disease Burden Intensifies the R&D Urgency for
New & Potent Drugs: Global Disease Burden (In Million DALYs
(Disability-Adjusted Life Years)) for the Years 2015, 2017 &
2019
Rising Drug Development Spending Acts as the Chief Catalyst for
the Adoption of Drug Discovery Informatics: Global
Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Migration to Data Driven Drug Development Provides the
Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Growing Focus on Optimizing Hit to Lead (H2L) Processes in
Early Stage Drug Discovery to Benefit Growth of Drug Discovery
Informatics/Chemoinformatics
Growing Use of In-Silico Methods in Drug Development Bodes Well
for the Use of Informatics
The Rise of Nanoinformatics as the New Era of Research in
Nanomedicine Marks the Beginning of Use of Informatics in
Nanomedicine
Exploding Commercial Opportunity for Nanomedicine Bodes Well
for the Growth of Nanoinformatics: Global Nanomedicine Market
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Cloud Computing Emerges to Play a Key Role in Bioinformatics
Cost Benefits Over In-House Informatics Helps Expand the
Commercial Visibility of Outsourced Informatics
Continuously Evolving CRO Industry Highlights the Growing
Importance & Value of Pharma R&D Outsourcing: Global Contract
Research Organization (CRO) Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Robust Adoption of Bioinformatics Services Highlights the
Growing Dominance of Informatics Outsourcing Over Traditional
In-House Informatics: Global Bioinformatics Services Market
(In US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2024
Competitive Challenges Faced by the Pharma Industry & the
Ensuing Need for Decision Support Tools & Collaborative
Discovery Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for Drug
Discovery Informatics
Rising Global Healthcare Spending Spurs Government Focus On
Cost Containment Driving Pharma Companies to Cut Drug Prices
by Reducing Research Costs: Global Healthcare Spending
(In US$ Trillion) by Government, Private & Consumer Out-of-
Pocket for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025
Productivity Gains, Acceleration of Speed & Success of Drug
Discovery Research Drive Adoption of Drug Discovery
Informatics
Move Towards Value-Based Care & the Resulting Emergence of the
Era of Precision Medicine Catalyzes the Commercial Value of
Drug Discovery Informatics
Robust Outlook for Precision Medicine Strengthens the Business
Case for Drug Discovery Informatics: Global Market for
Precision Medicine (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,
2022 and 2024
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
