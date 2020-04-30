THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Monthly NAV Update for March 2020

30 April 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 31 March 2020. Please note that this March monthly update is predominantly based on 31st December 2019 private valuations. Note that 77% of the portfolio is valued as of 31/12/19 and 20% is based on March valuations, of which 7% is in public securities, 6% is rolled forward debt positions and 7% is in private equity valuations.

Key Highlights

·Monthly, year to date and LTM NAV development:

(Returns in USD) Month 31 Mar-20

YTD 31 Mar-20

LTM Total return NAV development

per Share1



-2.6% -4.1% -0.4% NAV development per Share -2.6% -5.6% -3.4%

31 March 2020 NAV per Share of $18.04 (£14.55) decreased $0.48 (increased £0.05) per share from $18.52 (£14.50) (Restated) 29 February 2020 NAV per Share

NBPE’s NAV decreased by $22.8 million, driven by: $17.9 million of unrealised losses, $0.38 per share, primarily attributable to unrealised negative public valuations, foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments, and other mark to market adjustments $4.0 million decrease, $0.09 per share, attributable to private valuation decreases (due to new information received which is as of 31 March 2019) $1.7 million of losses, $0.03 per share, attributable to management and other fee accruals, and credit facility interest and expenses $0.8 million increase, $0.02 per share, due to accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio



Portfolio Valuation

The value of NBPE’s private equity portfolio as of 31 March 2020 was based on the following information2:

20% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 March 2020 13% in private direct investments 7% in public investments

1% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 29 February 2020 1% in private direct investments

2% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 January 2020 2% in private direct investments

77% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 December 2019 75% in private direct investments 2% in fund investments





Portfolio Commentary

Please note that this March monthly update is predominantly based on 31st December 2019 private valuations. 77% of the portfolio is valued as of 31/12/19 and 20% is based on March valuations, of which 7% is in public securities, 6% is rolled forward debt positions and 7% is in private equity valuations. The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis on underlying companies and portfolio valuations is still being assessed and although a clearer picture will begin to emerge as 31st March 2020 valuations are received, a true evaluation of the portfolio won’t be possible until the second half of the year. The board and the manager have taken a proactive approach to managing and assessing the portfolio and to managing the capital position of the fund and are satisfied that NBPE is now as appropriately positioned as possible for the ongoing financial crisis.

During March, NBPE funded $27.2 million to new and follow-on investments, of which $20.0 million was funded into a direct equity investment in the financial services sector, $3.6 million was funded to the NB Alternatives Credit Opportunities Program, and the remaining $3.6 million was funded to follow on investments. NBPE received $11.4 million in realisations, of which $5.1 million was received from direct equity investments, with distribution from Q-Park accounting for $2.6 million and a distribution from Vertiv accounting for $1.9 million following the closing of its acquisition by a special purpose acquisition company in February. Another notable event in the equity portfolio was the IPO of GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) on 4 March 2020. $5.7 million was received from legacy fund investments and direct yielding investments accounted for the remaining $0.6 million of distributions during the month.

1 Assumes reinvestment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflects cumulative returns over time period shown.

2 Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the monthly report for a description of the Manager’s valuation methodology. While some valuation data is as of 29 February 2020, 31 January 2020, and 31 December 2019, the Manager’s analysis and historical experience lead the Manager to believe that this approximates fair value at 31 March 2020.





