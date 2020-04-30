Announcement no. 11 2020
Copenhagen – 30 April 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) announces financial results for Q1 2020. Revenue in Q1 2020 increased by 15% compared to Q1 2019 and amounted to DKK 14.7 million. The license part of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to DKK 46.9 million on 31 March 2020, an increase of 15% compared to 31 March 2019. EBITDA for Q1 2020 amounted to DKK -0.4 million, compared to DKK -3.5 million in Q1 2019.
Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic:
“Currently, many businesses are holding their breath as the impact of COVID-19 is taking its toll. We are keeping a close eye on the development and its consequences on our business. Being a SaaS company, we have not experienced an immediate impact. However, as licenses become due for renewal, there is a risk that clients negatively affected by COVID-19 will not renew their subscription. On top of this, we expect new biz to be affected due to the absence of conferences and other physical lead generating activities. It is a complex market environment, and while some businesses are struggling, we also see companies accelerating their digital transformation, which may well be a permanent trend that will favour Agillic on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis.”
He continues:
“Amid the corona crisis, we are successfully raising new equity capital, and I am very thankful for the trust the shareholders have in Agillic even under the current market circumstances. In March and April, we raised gross proceeds of DKK 22.1 million, of which DKK 16.7 million was paid in cash.”
Performance highlights
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|DKK million
|Q1
|Q1
|Change
|Q1 YTD
|Q1 YTD
|Change
|Income statement
|Total revenue
|14,7
|12,8
|15%
|14,7
|12,8
|15%
|Gross profit
|11,9
|9,7
|22%
|11,9
|9,7
|22%
|Gross profit margin
|81%
|76%
|-
|81%
|76%
|-
|EBITDA
|-0,4
|-3,5
|87%
|-0,4
|-3,5
|87%
|Net profit
|-2,7
|-5,9
|54%
|-2,7
|-5,9
|54%
|Financial position
|Cash
|0,9
|1,3
|-32%
|0,9
|1,3
|-32%
|Cash (adjusted)1
|3,4
|6,1
|-44%
|3,4
|6,1
|-44%
|Software as a Service (SaaS)
|Subscription part of ARR
|46,9
|40,7
|15%
|46,9
|40,7
|15%
|Transaction part of ARR
|8,9
|12,6
|-29%
|8,9
|12,6
|-29%
|Total ARR2
|55,8
|53,3
|5%
|55,8
|53,3
|5%
|Net increase/decrease in ARR
|0,7
|3,2
|-78%
|0,7
|3,2
|-78%
|1 Cash inclusive trade receivables, trade payables and un-utilised credit facilities
|2 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period
Financial results for Q1 2020
Operational highlights in Q1 2020
Operational highlights after the end of Q1 2020
For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com
Christian Tange, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 29 48 84 17
christian.tange@agillic.com
Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company
Sasja Dalgaard sd@toftecompany.com
Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.
Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), Zurich (CH), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com
Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 30 April 2020.
Appendix
Financial development per quarter
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|DKK million
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Income Statement
|Total revenue
|6.3
|6.2
|6.1
|7.1
|8.2
|9.5
|9.1
|12.2
|12.8
|14.3
|13.0
|13.7
|14.7
|Gross profit
|5.5
|5.1
|5.5
|6.0
|5.3
|7.2
|7.1
|9.7
|9.7
|11.1
|10.1
|10.8
|11.9
|Gross profit margin
|87%
|83%
|90%
|84%
|65%
|76%
|78%
|79%
|76%
|78%
|78%
|79%
|81%
|EBITDA
|0.6
|-0.6
|0.2
|-0.3
|-5.4
|-4.0
|-3.4
|-6.3
|-3.5
|-4.8
|-2.8
|-4.3
|-0.4
|Net profit
|0.3
|-1.6
|-0.8
|-3.2
|-7.2
|-6.1
|-5.8
|-6.7
|-5.9
|-8.6
|-4.1
|-6.5
|-2.7
|Financial position
|Total assets
|21.2
|21.0
|23.1
|31.4
|60.4
|53.9
|50.0
|47.4
|34.7
|40.5
|42.4
|37.7
|37.6
|Equity
|1.8
|2.7
|3.4
|6.4
|21.4
|15.4
|9.9
|3.5
|-2.1
|-10.5
|-14.3
|-20.6
|-18.7
|Borrowings
|10.3
|11.0
|13.0
|16.1
|13.0
|11.6
|9.0
|11.3
|9.1
|16.4
|22.8
|26.5
|27.8
|Dividends paid
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Change in cash
|0.3
|-0.8
|-0.4
|-0.2
|35.1
|-11.0
|-8.5
|-3.3
|-9.6
|-1.7
|-2.0
|-3.0
|-2.2
|Employees
|Headcounts (end of quarter)
|18.0
|18.0
|23.0
|27.0
|32.5
|43.0
|49.5
|56.0
|60.0
|62.5
|66.5
|64.0
|63.5
|Software as a Service (SaaS)
|Subscription part of ARR
|16.3
|16.5
|18.8
|25.8
|27.6
|29.5
|33.4
|39.6
|40.7
|44.5
|43.0
|45.5
|46.9
|Transaction part of ARR
|5.1
|5.1
|5.1
|7.4
|7.4
|9.3
|8.5
|10.5
|12.6
|13.8
|8.7
|9.6
|8.9
|Total ARR1
|21.4
|21.7
|23.7
|33.2
|35.1
|38.8
|41.9
|50.1
|53.3
|58.2
|51.7
|55.1
|55.8
|Net increase/decrease in ARR
|0.6
|0.2
|2.1
|9.5
|1.9
|3.7
|3.2
|8.2
|3.2
|5.0
|-6.5
|3.4
|0.7
|Average ARR2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
|0.7
|0.6
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC)3
|0.4
|0.4
|0.5
|0.5
|0.7
|0.8
|0.8
|0.8
|1.0
|1.0
|1.3
|1.4
|1.3
|Years to recover CAC (years)4
|1.1
|1.3
|1.3
|1.1
|1.6
|1.6
|1.7
|1.5
|1.6
|1.6
|2.4
|2.6
|2.5
|1 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period
|2 Average Annual Recurring Revenue, i.e. the average ARR per customer
|3 Customer Acquisition Costs, i.e. the sales and marketing cost (inclusive direct related cost, like travel costs, personal IT costs, costs of office etc.) of acquiring one new customer
|4 Years to recover CAC (years), i.e. the period in years it takes to generate sufficient gross profit a customer to cover the costs of acquiring the customer
Attachment
Agillic A/S
København, DENMARK
Agillic Company Announcement 11 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
agillic logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: