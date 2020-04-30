As the required quorum of presence was not reached at the extraordinary general meeting of 29 April 2020, the shareholders of Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv are invited to attend a second extraordinary general meeting as at 18 May 2020, which shall deliberate and decide validly about the same agenda.
