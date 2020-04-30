THIS PRESS RELEASE AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND NOT FOR PUBLIC RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Kiadis Pharma announces €5 million private placement with

Life Sciences Partners

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 30, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”, “Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces a private placement of EUR 5 million for approximately 3 million ordinary shares at a price of €1.67 per share with LSP Advisory, the public investment arm of Life Sciences Partners, on behalf of the LSP Life Sciences Fund NV and several mandate clients (‘LSP’).

The transaction is entered into on the same terms, subject to current market conditions, as the EUR 12 million private placement with the U.S.-based healthcare-focused investment fund announced on April 28, 2020, including discount percentages, warrant coverage and warrant strike price. As part of the transaction, LSP shall receive approximately 1.5 million warrants with a strike price of €2.32, which can be exercised over a 5-year period. The Company expects this transaction to close this week.

Arthur Lahr, CEO of Kiadis commented, “I am very pleased to announce this additional investment from LSP, based on the same terms of the financing from a U.S. biotech investor earlier this week. LSP has been involved with Kiadis for a long time. The additional funds further extend our cash runway beyond important potential milestones to demonstrate the potential of our K-NK platform and programs.”

The proceeds from this private placement will be used to fund the development of Kiadis’ K-NK cell therapy programs, including the clinical development of K-NK002 as an adjunctive therapy for patients with blood cancer undergoing a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, the development of K-NK003 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, and the research and development of the company’s K-NK platform for solid tumor indications. As of December 31, 2019, Kiadis had €29.5 million of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.



Earlier LSP investment funds are long-term shareholders in Kiadis. Following receipt of LSP’s proposal yesterday, both the management board and the supervisory board of Kiadis have carefully reviewed this additional funding option, with advice of Allen & Overy. The boards unanimously resolved that this additional funding transaction is in the best interest of Kiadis and the sustainable success of its business and all of its stakeholders. Kiadis supervisory board members, Messrs. Mark Wegter and Martijn Kleijwegt, in light of their positions at LSP, were recused from participating in the deliberations and decision making relating to the transaction.

Bird & Bird acted as legal advisor to the Company for this transaction.

About Kiadis Pharma’s K-NK-Cell Therapies

Kiadis Pharma’s K-NK platform is designed to deliver potent NK cells to help each patient, without the need for genetic engineering. Kiadis Pharma’s programs consist of off-the-shelf and haploidentical donor NK-cell therapy products for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors as adjunctive and stand-alone therapies.

The Company’s PM21 particle technology enables improved ex vivo expansion and activation of cytotoxic NK cells supporting multiple high-dose infusions. Kiadis Pharma’s proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform is based on NK cells from unique universal donors and can make NK-cell therapy product rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a potentially wide range of indications.

Kiadis Pharma is developing K-NK002, which is administered as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic on top of HSCT, and K-NK003 for the treatment of relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, Kiadis Pharma has pre-clinical programs evaluating NK-cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

About Kiadis Pharma

Founded in 1997, Kiadis Pharma is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis Pharma is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis Pharma is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

Kiadis Pharma Contacts:

Kiadis Pharma:



Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

David Brilleslijper (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 610 942 514

kiadis@optimumcomms.com

