4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.6 Billion by the year 2025, Open Source will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 29.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$591.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$870.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Open Source will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Drone Software Market: A Prelude
Open Source Drone Software: The Largest Segment
Analytics: A High Growth Application of Drone Software
Global Competitor Market Shares
Drone Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Drone Software Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Open Source (Architecture) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Global Drone Software Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million: 2018-2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Driven by Rapidly Expanding Applications of Drones in
Commercial and Military Sectors, Drone Software Market is
Poised for Growth
Global Drones Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Drone Mapping Software Market: An Overview
Global Drone Mapping Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Application for 2019
Open Source Drone Software Vs Proprietary Drone Software:
Analyzing the Advantages and Drawbacks
Increasing Investments in Drone Software Market: An Opportunity
for Growth
Top Drone Software Companies Ranked by Investments in $ Million
for the Year 2018
Rising Adoption of Drones in Agricultural Activities Drive
Demand for Sophisticated Drone Software
Global Agriculture Drones Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Agriculture Drones Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Hardware and Software for 2019 and 2025
Focus on Ensuring Security and Safety of Drone Software
Advancements in Drone Software to Fuel Adoption
UAV Real-Time Operating System: Enabling Real-Time Decision
Making and Precision Capabilities of Drones
AI Transforms Drone Software Space
Augmented Reality: The Future of Drone Software Development
Most Promising Drone Software: A Review
Overview of Select Popular Drone Mapping Software
Regulatory Obstacles to Drone Adoption to Impact Drone Software
Market Dynamics
High Risk of Hacking Presents a Key Challenge to Drone Software
Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Drone
Drone Software
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Drone Software Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Drone Software Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Open Source (Architecture) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Open Source (Architecture) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Closed Source (Architecture) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Closed Source (Architecture) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Desktop Software (Offering) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Desktop Software (Offering) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: App-Based Software (Offering) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: App-Based Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Control & Data Capture (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Control & Data Capture (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Image Processing (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Image Processing (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Analytics (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Analytics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Drone Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Drone Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Drone Software Market Share Breakdown
by Architecture: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Drone Software Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Drone Software Market Share Breakdown
by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Drone Software Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Drone Software Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Drone Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Drone Software Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Architecture for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Drone Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Drone Software Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Drone Software Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Drone Software Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Drone Software: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Architecture for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Drone Software Market Share Analysis by
Architecture: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Drone Software: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Drone Software Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone
Software in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Drone Software Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Drone Software Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Architecture for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Drone Software Market by Architecture:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Drone Software Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Drone Software Market by Offering: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Drone Software in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Chinese Drone Software Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Drone Software Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 41: European Drone Software Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Drone Software Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Drone Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Drone Software Market Share Breakdown by
Architecture: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Drone Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Drone Software Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Drone Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Drone Software Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Drone Software Market in France by Architecture:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Drone Software Market Share Analysis by
Architecture: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Drone Software Market in France by Offering:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: French Drone Software Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Drone Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 54: French Drone Software Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Drone Software Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Architecture for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Drone Software Market Share Breakdown by
Architecture: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Drone Software Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Drone Software Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Drone Software Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Drone Software Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Drone Software Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Architecture for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Italian Drone Software Market by Architecture:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Italian Drone Software Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Italian Drone Software Market by Offering: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Italian Demand for Drone Software in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Italian Drone Software Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Drone Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Architecture
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: United Kingdom Drone Software Market Share Analysis
by Architecture: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Drone Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Drone Software Market Share Analysis
by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Drone Software in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Drone Software Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Drone Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018-2025
Table 74: Rest of Europe Drone Software Market Share Breakdown
by Architecture: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Rest of Europe Drone Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Drone Software Market Share Breakdown
by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Drone Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Drone Software Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Drone Software Market in Asia-Pacific by
Architecture: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Drone Software Market Share Analysis by
Architecture: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Drone Software Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Drone Software Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Drone Software Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Drone Software Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Drone Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Architecture: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Drone Software Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Architecture for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Rest of World Drone Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Drone Software Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Drone Software Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Rest of World Drone Software Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3D ROBOTICS, INC. (3DR)
AIRWARE
DREAMHAMMER PRODUCTS
DRONE VOLT
DRONEDEPLOY, INC.
ESRI, INC.
PIX4D S.A
PRECISIONHAWK INC.
SKYWARD IO
SENSEFLY SA
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC.
AIRMAP INC.
ALTITUDE ANGEL LIMITED
APPLIED ADHESIVES
CHETU INC.
DELTA DRONE
DJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
MEASURE UAS
NEURALA, INC.
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
SENTERA, INC.
SKYCATCH
SKYDIO
TRIMBLE, INC.
VIATECHNIK
DRONE AG
GAMAYA
AEROVIRONMENT COMMERCIAL INFORMATION SOLUTIONS
AVISION, INC.
DRONE LOGBOOK
DRONECODE PROJECT, INC.
FLYTBASE, INC.
GEOCUE GROUP, INC.
INDUSTRIAL SKYWORKS, INC.
LORENZ TECHNOLOGY APS
QUADROCOPTER
SKYWATCH INSURANCE SERVICES, INC.
SLANTRANGE, INC.
STERBLUE SAS FRANCE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
