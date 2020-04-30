ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 30th April 2020 at 9.30 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Virve Laitinen
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Laitinen Virve Susanna
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200429235412_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Orion Oyj
|LEI:
|74370029VAHCXDR7B745
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-04-29
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009014377
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|47.21000 Euro
|Volume:
|50
|Unit price:
|47.21000 Euro
|Volume:
|53
|Unit price:
|47.22000 Euro
|Volume:
|70
|Unit price:
|47.22000 Euro
|Volume:
|52
|Unit price:
|47.22000 Euro
|Volume:
|10
|Unit price:
|47.22000 Euro
|Volume:
|4900
|Unit price:
|47.20000 Euro
|Volume:
|8
|Unit price:
|47.11000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|47.11000 Euro
|Volume:
|70
|Unit price:
|47.11000 Euro
|Volume:
|200
|Unit price:
|47.11000 Euro
|Volume:
|100
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|106
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|70
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|124
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|70
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|22
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|194
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|87
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|119
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|400
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|457
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|190
|Unit price:
|47.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|194
|Unit price:
|47.05000 Euro
|Volume:
|11
|Unit price:
|47.06000 Euro
|Volume:
|43
|Unit price:
|47.05000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|8000
|Volume weighted average price:
|47.16652 Euro
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
|Olli Huotari
|President and CEO
|SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
www.orion.fi
Orion Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
Orion Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: