ORION CORPORATION      MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 30th April 2020 at 9.30 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Virve Laitinen

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Laitinen Virve Susanna 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200429235412_2
   
Issuer
Name:Orion Oyj
LEI:74370029VAHCXDR7B745
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-04-29
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014377
 
Volume:200
Unit price:47.21000 Euro
Volume:50
Unit price:47.21000 Euro
Volume:53
Unit price:47.22000 Euro
Volume:70
Unit price:47.22000 Euro
Volume:52
Unit price:47.22000 Euro
Volume:10
Unit price:47.22000 Euro
Volume:4900
Unit price:47.20000 Euro
Volume:8
Unit price:47.11000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:47.11000 Euro
Volume:70
Unit price:47.11000 Euro
Volume:200
Unit price:47.11000 Euro
Volume:100
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:106
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:70
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:124
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:70
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:22
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:194
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:87
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:119
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:400
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:457
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:190
Unit price:47.10000 Euro
Volume:194
Unit price:47.05000 Euro
Volume:11
Unit price:47.06000 Euro
Volume:43
Unit price:47.05000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:8000
Volume weighted average price:47.16652 Euro

Orion Corporation

Timo LappalainenOlli Huotari
President and CEO   SVP, Corporate Functions

