ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 30th April 2020 at 9.30 EEST





Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Virve Laitinen

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Laitinen Virve Susanna Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200429235412_2 Issuer Name: Orion Oyj LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-04-29 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 200 Unit price: 47.21000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 47.21000 Euro Volume: 53 Unit price: 47.22000 Euro Volume: 70 Unit price: 47.22000 Euro Volume: 52 Unit price: 47.22000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 47.22000 Euro Volume: 4900 Unit price: 47.20000 Euro Volume: 8 Unit price: 47.11000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 47.11000 Euro Volume: 70 Unit price: 47.11000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 47.11000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 106 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 70 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 124 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 70 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 22 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 194 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 87 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 119 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 400 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 457 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 190 Unit price: 47.10000 Euro Volume: 194 Unit price: 47.05000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 47.06000 Euro Volume: 43 Unit price: 47.05000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8000 Volume weighted average price: 47.16652 Euro

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo

www.orion.fi