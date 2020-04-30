Trondheim, 29 April 2020: NORBIT ASA, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, today announces that the company has appointed Per Kristian Reppe as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will join NORBIT from no later than 1 August 2020.

«We are very pleased to appoint Per Kristian as our new CFO. His experience from finance, strategy, business development and investor relations, makes him the ideal candidate for the position. We look forward to welcoming him to our team, where he will play an important role in realising our ambitions for further profitable growth», says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

«I’m excited to take on the role as CFO of NORBIT. The company has high ambitions, a strong culture and great opportunities”, says Per Kristian Reppe.

Per Kristian is currently the CFO of Abelee, a Norwegian data science company, which is part of the Aker Group. Prior to this, he spent five years with Aker ASA as an investment manager and head of investor relations. Per Kristian has also experience with corporate strategy projects as a senior associate at Arkwright and as equity analyst from Pareto Securities.

Per Kristian holds a master’s degree from Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) with major in financial economics.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Charlotte Knudsen, IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

