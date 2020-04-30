New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Simulator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798420/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$312.2 Million by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$34.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$28.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$129.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aegis Technologies Group

CAE, Inc.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

HAVELSAN A.S.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

L3 Link Simulation & Training

Leonardo SpA

Silkan

Simlat Ltd.

Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.

Zen Technologies Ltd.







An Introduction to Drones

Drone Simulators: Enabling End-to-End Drone Flight Training

Robust Growth on the Cards for Drone Simulators Market

US and Europe: Primary Revenue Contributors

China Emerges as a High Growth Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drone Simulator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





Fast Evolving Use Case of Drones Across Diverse Application

Verticals Creates Conducive Environment for Drone Simulators

Market

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by End-Use

Sector for the Years 2019 and 2025

Military Drone Simulators Steer Market Expansion

Northbound Trajectory in Military Drone Spending Enhances

Market Prospects

Noteworthy Military Drone Models

World Military UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Country/

Region for the Years 2019 and 2025

World Military UAV Production (in Units) by Country/Region for

the Years 2019 and 2025

Soaring Drone Deployments in Commercial Applications Augurs Well

Noteworthy Commercial Drone Models

Software: Largest and Fastest Growing Market Segment

PC-based Drone Simulators Make Gains

Rising Demand for FPV Simulators

Technology Advancements Pave Way for Wider Uptake of Drone

Simulators





