Paris, 30 April 2020, 8:45 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: First metal tapping at Weda Bay Nickel, a key milestone in a successful development

PT Weda Bay Nickel, the Indonesian joint venture between Eramet, Newstride Technology (controlled by Tsingshan Group) and PT Antam, is pleased to announce the first nickel ferroalloy tapping out of furnace #1 on 30 April,2020. This achievement took place ahead of initial schedule, just 20 months after the groundwork ceremony that kickstarted the construction of the nickel pyrometallurgical unit on Halmahera Island, Indonesia.

Mining operations started in October 2019. PT Weda Bay nickel ore is aimed at supplying ferroalloy plants located on the island, starting with the JV. The today’s step is a key milestone for the development of economy and employment in Halmahera island, North Maluku, contributing to the sustainable development roadmap of eastern Indonesia and bringing value to the local communities.

The joint venture between Eramet, Tsingshan and PT Antam is now fully entering into operations. The ramp up will continue over the coming months, with the startup of the three other furnaces.

The joint venture shareholders would like to commend the efforts of all the workers, contractors and project management teams who showed an exceptional commitment while facing the unprecedented situation of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Calendar

26/05/2020: Shareholders’ general meeting

29/07/2020: Publication of Group 2020 half-year results

28/10/2020: Publication of Group 2020 third-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential, including recycling and the extraction and refining of lithium.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and valueaccretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs close to 13,000 people in more than 20 countries, with sales of c.€4 billion in 2019.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com



