New York, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798419/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$35 Billion by the year 2025, Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 77.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 66.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798419/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Drones
Versatile and Multifaceted Functionality of Drones Builds
Strong Business Case for Drone Services
Spectacular Rise on the Cards for Drone Services Market
US and Europe: Primary Revenue Contributors
Number of Drones (in ?000s) in the US for the Years 2019 and 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares
Drone Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of Drones in Surveying and Mapping Applications
Widens Opportunities for Drone Services Market
Remote Sensing: High Growth Application Vertical
3D Modelling Made Highly Effective with Drone Technology
Fast Evolving Role of Drones in Environmental Monitoring Augurs
Well
Seamless Data Acquisition & Analytics Widen Addressable Market
for Drone Services
Disaster Risk Management Made Effortless with Drones
Industrial Inspection, Surveillance and Tracking: Drones Come
to Fore with Great Promise
Drones Grab the Attention of the Construction Industry
Drones Step In to Cater to Myriad Needs of Oil & Gas Industry
Drone Services Potentially Aid Utilities Streamline their
Operations
Insurance Value Chain: The New Avenue for Drone Services
Farming Sector Likely to Benefit Immensely from Drone Services
IoT Poised to Widen the Scope & Span of Drone Services
Safety and Security Issues Associated with Drone Technology
Curtail Wider Adoption of Drone Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Drone Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Drone Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing (Application)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 4: Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Data Acquisition & Analytics (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Data Acquisition & Analytics (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Mapping & Surveying (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Mapping & Surveying (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: 3D Modeling (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: 3D Modeling (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Inspection & Environmental Monitoring (Application)
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Inspection & Environmental Monitoring (Application)
Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and
2025
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Short Duration (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Short Duration (Service) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Long Duration (Service) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Long Duration (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Multirotor Drone (Drone Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Multirotor Drone (Drone Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Fixed Wing Drone (Drone Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Fixed Wing Drone (Drone Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Drone Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Drone Services Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Drone Services Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Drone Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: United States Drone Services Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: United States Drone Services Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Drone Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: United States Drone Services Market Share Breakdown
by Drone Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Drone Services Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Drone Services Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Canadian Drone Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Drone Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Canadian Drone Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Drone Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Drone Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Drone Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone
Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Drone Services Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Market for Drone Services: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Japanese Drone Services Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Japanese Market for Drone Services: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drone Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Japanese Drone Services Market Share Analysis by
Drone Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Drone Services in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Chinese Drone Services Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Chinese Drone Services Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Chinese Drone Services Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Chinese Drone Services Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Drone Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Chinese Drone Services Market by Drone Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Drone Services Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Drone Services Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Drone Services Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Drone Services Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Drone Services Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: European Drone Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Drone Services Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Drone Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Drone Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Drone Services Market Share Breakdown by
Drone Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 57: Drone Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: French Drone Services Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 59: Drone Services Market in France by Service: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: French Drone Services Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Drone Services Market in France by Drone Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Drone Services Market Share Analysis by Drone
Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 63: Drone Services Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Drone Services Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Drone Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 66: German Drone Services Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Drone Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drone Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Drone Services Market Share Breakdown by Drone
Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 69: Italian Demand for Drone Services in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Italian Drone Services Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Italian Drone Services Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Italian Drone Services Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: Italian Drone Services Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Drone Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Italian Drone Services Market by Drone Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Drone Services in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Drone Services Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Drone Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: United Kingdom Drone Services Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Drone Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drone Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Drone Services Market Share Analysis
by Drone Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Drone Services Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Drone Services Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Europe Drone Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Europe Drone Services Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Drone Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Drone Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Europe Drone Services Market Share Breakdown
by Drone Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Drone Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Drone Services Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Drone Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Drone Services Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Drone Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Drone Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Drone Services Market Share Analysis by
Drone Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Drone Services Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Drone Services Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Drone Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 96: Drone Services Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025
Table 97: Rest of World Drone Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Drone Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Drone Services Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Drone Type for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AEROBO
AIRWARE
CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LTD.
DRONEDEPLOY, INC.
PHOENIX DRONE SERVICES LLC .
SHARPER SHAPE INC.
SKY-FUTURES
UNMANNED EXPERTS INC.
SENSEFLY SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798419/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: