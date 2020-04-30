The resolutions of the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology that was held on 30 April 2020:

1. Presentation of the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology annual report for 2019

Shareholders of INVL Technology are presented with the annual report of the Company for 2019 (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

2. Presentation of the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and annual report of the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology

Shareholders of the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology are presented with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and annual report of the Company (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

3. Approval of financial statements for 2019 of the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology

To approve the financial statements for 2019 of the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology.

4. Resolution regarding profit distribution of the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology

To distribute profit of the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology as follows:

Article (thousand EUR) 1. Retained earnings (loss) at the beginning of the financial year of the reporting period; 6,072 2. Net profit (loss) for the financial year; 933 3. Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year; - 4. Transfers from reserves; - 5. Shareholders contribution to cover loss (if all or part of loss is covered by the shareholders) 7,005 6. Distributable profit (loss) in total; - 7. Profit distribution: - 7.1. Profit transfers to the legal reserves; - 7.2. Profit transfers to the reserves for own shares acquisition - 7.3. Profit transfers to other reserves; - 7.4. Profit to be paid as dividends; - 7.5. Profit to be paid as annual payments (bonus) and for other purposes; - 8. Retained earnings (loss) at the end of the financial year. 7,005

5. Deciding on Renumeration policy of INVL Asset Management, UAB valid for special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology

Pursuant to Article 37(3) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, approve the Remuneration Policy of special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology by approving the Remuneration Policy for risk-taking employees of the Management Company which is applicable to the Company.

Regarding the Audit Committee report of the Company:

According to the Regulations of the Audit Committee of INVL Technology (approved during the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company that was held on 27 April 2017), the Audit Committee informs the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company about its activities providing a written report (attached).

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt





