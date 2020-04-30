We hereby announce the audited annual information and the confirmation of responsible persons together with the Audit Committee report of INVL Technology for the year 2019.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt
INVL Technology
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
