DUBLIN, Ireland, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Publication of Audited Annual Report
The following document is available for viewing:
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/EN/dms/JPMorgan%20ETFs%20ICAV_Annual_Report_[IE_EN].pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Annabel Dow
annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com
+44 207 7428379
