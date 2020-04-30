Press release no 2-2020



Søborg, April 30, 2020

Konsolidator has signed customer number 100, which is an important milestone in the international growth plan. Customer number 100 is the well renowned Norwegian company House of Control, a leading developer of Contract Lifecycle Management software. Similarly, to Konsolidator, House of Control provides cloud applications to support the finance department, including their innovative and specialized solution for IFRS 16 compliance. The software puts companies in control of all contracts, liabilities and assets.

“Signing customer number 100 is a symbol of the advancement of our company and our efforts and a milestone that reflects both the demand and success of our product. It serves as great motivation for reaching the goals we have set for 2020” says CEO, Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a Danish software company founded in 2014 by a CFO and an Auditor.

The software automates the financial consolidation and reporting to enable finance professionals to easily deliver accurate and timely financial figures for multinationals and entire Groups of Companies. This means they can make better decisions faster and thus deliver higher strategic value.

Konsolidator operates internationally across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK and Asia and got listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in May 2019.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com





Konsolidator A/S

Tobaksvejen 2 A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com





