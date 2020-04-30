Selbyville, Delaware, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global COVID-19 antibody detection kits market holds a current valuation of USD 5,406 million in 2020 and is estimated to record a remuneration of USD 5,955 million, growing at a CAGR of 10.16 per cent over 2020-2021. Massively rising coronavirus cases globally have significantly produced a demand spurt for COVID-19 antibody detection kits globally. The market segmentation in form of types, applications, regions, and competitive analysis have also been highlighted in the report. Individual market share, current and predicted CAGR of individual segments, drivers fueling the particular market, market rivals, trends in the market, ongoing industry scenario, and various other related parameters have also been incorporated in a detailed manner in the study.

Besides, the impact of ongoing coronavirus spread on the overall market share has also been mentioned in the given report.

According to reliable sources, there are currently over more than 3 million active coronavirus cases all across the world, which is triggering the adoption of these kits. Industry giants operating in this medical space have been relentlessly working on developing advanced antibody test kits in order to sufficing the mounting demand from various parts of the globe.

The COVID-19 antibody detection kits market is fragmented on the basis of types and application spectrums. The type spectrum is further bifurcated into rapid diagnostic test, neutralization assay, and enzyme linked immunosorbent assay. Of these, rapid diagnostic test has been touted to garner appreciable growth in the upcoming years to its increasing use in the current scenario of COVID-19 spread.

These tests are developed for use in settings and places where preliminary screening test results are required in relatively less time. Some of the growth-rendering factors for the wide scale adoption of these test kits include high quality results, suitability for individual or limited number of samples, ease in operation, delivering quick and accurate results, and possibility to store at room temperature for longer period of time.

In terms of applications, hospitals have emerged as a remunerative vertical for the COVID-19 antibody detection kits industry attributing to the product’s unending demands across these healthcare facilities.

Based on the regional demographics, it can be predicted that the United States would emerge as a hotbed for COVID-19 antibody detection kits industry. This can fundamentally be ascribed to the surging coronavirus cases and fatalities in the region.

The worldwide COVID-19 antibody detection kits industry is highly consolidated. Various market players partaking in the industry include Abbot, Cellex, BioMedomics, Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech, and multiple others.





Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

1 COVID-19 ANTIBODY DETECTION KITS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits 1

1.2 COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) 2

1.2.2 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) 3

1.2.3 Neutralization Assay 4

1.3 COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2021 6

1.3.2 Hospitals 7

1.3.3 Scientific Research 8

1.4 Global Market Size by Region 8

1.4.1 Global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2021 9

1.4.2 North America COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Estimates and Forecasts (Jan.-Dec.) in 2020 9

1.4.3 Europe COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Estimates and Forecasts (Jan.-Dec.) in 2020 10

1.4.4 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Estimates and Forecasts (Jan.-Dec.) in 2020 11

1.4.5 South America COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Estimates and Forecasts (Jan.-Dec.) in 2020 12

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Estimates and Forecasts (Jan.-Dec.) in 2020 13

1.5 Global Market Growth Prospects 14

1.5.1 Global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (Jan.-Dec.) in 2020 14

1.5.2 Global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Production Estimates and Forecasts (Jan.-Dec.) in 2020 15

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 16

2.1 Global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Production Market Share by Manufacturers (Jan.-Jun.) in 2020 16

2.2 Global COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Production Market Share by Manufacturers (Jul.-Dec.) in 2020 17

2.3 Manufacturers COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Headquarters and Established Date 18

COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2021)

Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT)

Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Neutralization Assay

COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market Applications Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2021)

Hospitals

Scientific Research

COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2021)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Philippines

Malaysia

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

UK

Germany

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Others

COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kits Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2021)

Cellex

Abbott

Roche

BioMedomics

BD

Henry Schein

Safecare Bio-Tech

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Chembio Diagnostics

Mount Sinai Laboratory

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Innovita Biological Technology

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech

Guangdong Hecin-Scientific

Dynamiker Biotechnology (Tianjin)

ADVAITE

