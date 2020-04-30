The annual general meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS held on 30 April 2020 adopted the following decisions:

To approve the annual report of Arco Vara AS for 2019

To allocate the net profit for the year ended on 31 December 2019 in the amount of 388 thousand EUR to retained earnings;

To pay dividends to the shareholders 0.04 euros per share. The list of shareholders entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 15 May 2020, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System. The dividends shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 22 May 2020.





To recall all members of the Supervisory Board, i.e. Rain Lõhmus, Steven Yaroslav Gorelik, Hillar-Peeter Luitsalu, Allar Niinepuu, Kert Keskpaik.





To appoint a Supervisory Board that consists of six members and to elect the following persons to Supervisory Board: Steven Jaroslav Gorelik

Kert Keskpaik

Hillar-Peeter Luitsalu

Allar Niinepuu

Rait Riim

Tarmo Sild

To appoint an auditor for two years and appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ as the auditor. To pay the auditor for auditing the annual report of Arco Vara AS for 2020 and 2021 according to the agreement concluded between Arco Vara AS and KPMG Baltics OÜ.

To add clause 3.11 to the bylaws and establish it in the following wording:

3.11. Shareholders may participate in the general meeting and exercise their rights using electronic means without physically attending the general meeting and without appointing a representative. The procedure of the participation and electronic voting shall be determined by the Management Board in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations in force.





Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Taking into account that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 15 May 2020, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, Arco Vara AS hereby informs that the dividend payment ex-date is on 14 May 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.





