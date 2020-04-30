Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) has entered into a late-sales multi-client licensing agreement related to its multi-client library in Norway. The net revenue to EMGS under the agreement is approximately USD 1.7 million.



The majority of the revenue will be recognised in the second quarter of 2020.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, EMGS Interim Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836



EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons.



