Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Population Health Management Global Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Population health management will be especially important as the pressures created by an ageing population and a rise in chronic disease are felt across markets globally. The report covers the key questions and solutions facing the market globally and in its main regional markets today.



Population health management is the current favoured solution to tackling this looming crisis and has been developed over the past 30 years, with the US at the forefront. The aim of population health management is to manage health by understanding the full risk and providing tailored solutions for populations holistically, creating collaborative approaches between all players in the market and addressing overall wellbeing rather than physical health alone. As an approach, there has been a measure of trial and error in the development of population health management, underlining that it only really provides return and value on the investment when done properly.



This report looks at the top ten lessons based on best practice, from setting a clear long-term strategy to getting programme design right. Focus is also given to the future of population health management, particularly the role of prescriptive data and high-level technology to enable it to be used on a larger scale. This will be necessary if programmes are to be successful at national scale and move beyond those adopted by corporates, healthcare providers and health insurers. Technology developments will be fundamental in creating interconnectivity with telehealth, e-mobile approaches, big data and the new wearables and sensor technology.



Technology is also widening supplier involvement, led by employee benefits consultancies and global assistance companies and including med-data/med-tech companies, pharmaceuticals and pharmacy, and the sport and food sectors. This breadth of supplier involvement is facilitating consumer engagement in managing their own health which will ultimately transform health into an individually-led industry.



What the report includes

Introduction to Population Health Management

Drivers of health costs

The evolution of the US market

The global picture for chronic disease

Economic impact of chronic disease globally and by region

Economic impact of chronic disease on employers

History of Population Health Management

Solutions

Key lessons learned

Key consumers

Catalysts for promoting Population Health Management

Market opportunity

Who is the report for

Corporates - CSR, CMO's, HR

Governments

Health and life insurance and re-insurance companies

Healthcare providers

Hospitals

Health maintenance organisations

Accountable Care Organisations

Integrated Care Partnerships

IGOs

NGOs

Companies Mentioned:

AON Hewitt

Buck Consultants

Mercer

Towers Watson

Willis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Sodexo

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Apple

Google

Philips HealthTech

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



1. POPULATION AND HEALTH COST



1.1 Drivers of health costs

1.2 The US story

1.3 Chronic disease - the global picture

1.4 Economic impact overall and by region

1.5 Economic impact on employers

1.6 Conclusions to date



2. HISTORY OF POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT



3. SOLUTION TOOL BOX - WHAT EXISTS AND PROS AND CONS

3.1 Categorisation of services

3.2 Data collection and analysis tools

3.3 Prevention/education

3.4 Managed intervention

3.5 Delivery mechanisms

3.6 Conclusions



4. SUMMARY OF THE DEBATE - KEY LESSONS

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Conclusion: Does PHM work? Yes, but only if done right

4.3 What does doing it right' mean?

4.4 Lessons



5. KEY CONSUMERS - WHO, WHY AND WHERE?

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Overview of buyers

5.3 Future trends



6. CATALYSTS - WHO IS PUSHING WELLNESS?

6.1 Overview of suppliers

6.2 Category 1 - Health service companies

6.3 Category 2 - Employee benefit consultants

6.3.1 AON Hewitt

6.3.2 Buck Consultants

6.3.3 Mercer

6.3.4 Towers Watson

6.3.5 Willis

6.4 Category 2 - Assistance companies

6.4.1 International SOS

6.5 Category 3 - Pharmaceutical companies

6.5.1 Pfizer

6.5.2 Sanofi

6.6 Category 3 - Enablers

6.6.1 Sodexo

6.6.2 Walgreens Boots Alliance

6.6.3 Apple - HealthKit

6.6.4 Google

6.6.5 Philips HealthTech

6.6.6 Siemens

6.7 Conclusions



7. MARKET OPPORTUNITY - TODAY AND TO COME

7.1 PHM market definition/segmentation

7.2 Workplace wellness market size 2015 - globally and by region

7.3 PHM sub segments, size, globally and regionally

7.4 Growth trends to date

7.5 Predicted growth

7.6 Assessing potential opportunities by segment and region



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zed0ck

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900