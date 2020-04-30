Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 April 2020 at 11.15 Finnish time



Valoe Corporation will disclose its Annual Report for 2019 including the Financial Statements, the Report of the Board of Directors, and the Corporate Governance Statement on the week 19/2020. The company has previously announced that it publishes the Annual Report on 30 April 2020 at the latest. The release has been postponed because the company’s financial statements have not yet been finalized.

In addition, Valoe has resolved to postpone the disclosure of its interim report for the first quarter. The interim report was supposed to be disclosed on 13 May 2020. The new disclosure day will be 27 May 2020.

