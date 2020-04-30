Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the packaged food industry, "Packaged Food Industry to Rise by 377% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic as Consumers Stock-up on Staples"



Long-life foods have experienced a surge in demand as consumers stock up on staples out of fear of shortages and to limit the need to venture out for food. Sales of processed, canned and frozen foods are rising as many consumers are moving away from fresh foods in favor of stockpiling foods with a longer shelf life.



Products that require little preparation such as ready meals and instant noodles are also seeing rising demand as more consumers move to preparing meals at home. Several large companies like Nestle, Kraft-Heinz, Hormel Foods, Kellogg's and Mondelez International are experiencing a surge in demand because consumers are reaching for familiar brands in this time of uncertainty.



