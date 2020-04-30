April 30, 2020

Announcement no. 12

Share capital and votes

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, BioPorto’s nominal share capital totals DKK 199,936,428 consisting of 199,936,428 shares of DKK 1.00, equivalent to 199,936,428 votes. BioPorto’s Articles of Association have been updated accordingly and are available on www.bioporto.com.

