Hand hygiene is recognized as one of the most important measures that individuals can take to prevent the spread of infectious disease. Disposable gloves have long been seen as an essential part of personal protective equipment within the medical sector and demand is continuing to rise as the outbreak of COVID-19 makes infection control measures even more important.



Outside of the medical sector, the disposable glove market is seeing a surge in demand from essential industries such as utilities, food production, communications and logistics to protect staff from contracting the virus. Demand for disposable gloves is also increasing among ordinary consumers, many of whom have taken to wearing them in public as an extra safety precaution.



Leading manufacturers who are seeing greater demand for disposable gloves include:



3M CO

Cardinal Health Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

Medline Industries

Cordova Safety Products

Molnlycke Health Care

Cypress Medical Products

Top Glove

B Braun Melsungen

Halyard Health



