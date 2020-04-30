Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the pharmaceutical industry, "Cough & Cold Medications Growing by 535% - Mild Symptoms of COVID-19 Can Be Treated With OTC Medications"



In most cases, mild symptoms of COVID-19 which can include a high temperature and persistent cough, can be treated with over-the-counter medications without the need for hospitalization. Authorities have advised people with mild symptoms to self-isolate in their homes and avoid going out in public or to healthcare facilities where they could risk infecting vulnerable people.



In response to this, many consumers have started stocking up on over -the-counter cold and flu medications, cough suppressants, lozenges and painkillers in order to be prepared in case they begin to experience symptoms of COVID-19. Many pharmaceutical companies are seeing increased demand for their over-the-counter products including GlaxoSmithKline, Vernalis, Pfizer, Taro Pharmaceuticals and Bayer.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Cough & Cold Medications Growing by 535% - Mild Symptoms of COVID-19 Can Be Treated With OTC Medications"

