This report has determined that the global wood plastic composites market would show growth at a CAGR of 9.54% and 8.35% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively, in the estimated years 2020-2028.



The increasing demand by the building and construction industry is the main factor driving the growth of the global wood plastic composites market. In addition, the rising demand for recyclable materials in the manufacturing process of the automotive industry, coupled with the ban on the use of arsenic toxins, chromium and copper toxins, is driving the market growth. Increasing environmental concern in society and the rising demand for PVC-capped decking products are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, product performance limitations, being susceptible to creep under heavy load and the huge weight of wood plastic composites are restraining the market growth. Besides, a higher preference for virgin materials over recyclates poses a significant challenge to market growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the wood plastic composites market in terms of revenue. Due to the increasing demand for wood plastic composites in the building and construction sector by Asian countries like Japan and India, these countries are gradually increasing the production capacity to cater to the demand. Besides, the rising adoption of this material by the manufacturing sector in China is also an additional factor driving the regional market growth.



The major companies in the wood plastic composites market are Timbertech Limited, MositureShield (Formerly Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc (AERT)) (Acquired by Oldcastle Architectural), Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co KG, Beologic, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Certainteed, Polyplank AB, Axion International Inc (Axion Structural Innovations LLC), Fiberon (Acquired By Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc), Universal Forest Products Inc (UPF Industries Inc), Tamko Building Products LLC, UPM and Trex Company Inc.



CertainTeed Corporation is a company involved in the manufacturing of building materials. The company has a wide product portfolio, including interior and exterior building products like roofing, fence, decking, railing, insulation, ceilings and pipe products. It offers its products to both residential and commercial buildings. The company also manufactures vinyl pipes and fittings required in the water supply and drainage systems. It also offers pipe systems for different segments, including mining, industrial, irrigation and pressurized drilling applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Wood Plastic Composites Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Polypropylene is the Rapidly Growing Wood Plastic Composite Type in the Market

2.2.2. Building & Construction Products Are the Major Users of the Wood Plastic Composites

2.2.3. Improvement in Production Technique

2.2.4. Advantage of Recyclable Raw Materials

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Rising Demand by Building and Construction Industry

2.6.2. Rise in the Demand for Recyclable Materials in Automotive Industry

2.6.3. Ban on the Arsenic Toxins, Chromium and Copper Toxins

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Performance Limitations

2.7.2. Susceptible to Struggle Under Heavy Load

2.7.3. Lowering the Weight of Wpc Products

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Concern Related to Environment

2.8.2. Rise in the Demand for Pvc-Capped Decking Products

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Less Demand for Recyclates in Products



3. Wood Plastic Composites Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Polyethylene (Pe)

3.2. Polyvinylchloride (Pvc)

3.3. Polypropylene (Pp)

3.4. Other Types



4. Wood Plastic Composites Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Building & Construction Products

4.2. Automotive Components

4.3. Industrial & Consumer Goods

4.4. Other Applications



5. Wood Plastic Composites Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Type

5.1.2. Market by Application

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Type

5.2.2. Market by Application

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Type

5.3.2. Market by Application

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Type

5.4.2. Market by Application

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Type

5.5.2. Market by Application

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. The United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Mositureshield (Formerly Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc (Aert)) (Acquired by Oldcastle Architectural)

6.2. Axion International Inc (Axion Structural Innovations LLC)

6.3. Beologic

6.4. Certainteed

6.5. Fiberon (Acquired by Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc)

6.6. Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

6.7. Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co Kg

6.8. Polyplank Ab

6.9. Tamko Building Products LLC

6.10. Timbertech Limited

6.11. Trex Company Inc

6.12. Universal Forest Products Inc (Upf Industries Inc)

6.13. UPM



7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



