Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the cat food industry, "Cat Food Market Experiencing Growth Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Consumers Stockpile Food; Shift from Premium to Less Expensive Cat Foods"



The COVID-19 pandemic has driven some consumers to stockpile food and essential goods and feline family members have not been forgotten. In the US, sales of cat food saw a 38.7% increase during the week ending March 21 as consumers tried to ensure their cats had enough food to last through a lockdown.



There has been a reversal of the trend towards premium cat foods as a result of the financial uncertainty brought about by COVID-19. Many consumers are prioritizing good value for money and moving to less expensive cat foods. There has also been a huge increase in the demand for dry cat food since this can be cheaper, longer-lasting and more energy dense than wet cat foods.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Cat Food Market Experiencing Growth Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Consumers Stockpile Food; Shift from Premium to Less Expensive Cat Foods"

