The COVID-19 outbreak is a threat to public health in over 200 countries. PCR testing is routinely used to diagnose COVID-19 however, this method is time consuming and can be prone to error.



Recent research by the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology and ETH Zurich has shown that biosensors could be a viable alternative for rapid clinical diagnostics. In tests the team found that the biosensor, which uses a combination of optical and thermal sensing technologies to enhance reliability, could distinguish between the virus that causes COVID-19 and a related coronavirus strain in only minutes.



The biosensor also has the ability to monitor the concentration of the virus in the air. Although further testing is required before this can be implemented commercially, this could allow countries to monitor the spread of the virus in real time and in crowded areas like airports and train stations. This would be a useful basis for deciding when social distancing rules can be lifted and for monitoring for a re-emergence of the virus once restrictions have been lifted. Once such systems are in place, they could also be used to help prevent future pandemics.



