Frontmatec Group ApS publishes prospectus in connection with admission to trading and official listing of its EUR 175,000,000 bonds

Frontmatec Group ApS has today published a listing prospectus prepared in connection with the admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S’ regulated market of its EUR 175,000,000 senior secured bonds.

The bonds were issued on 10 October 2019 and are senior secured floating rate bonds with a yearly coupon of EURIBOR plus 5.75% and with a duration of five years with 10 October 2024 as final maturity date.

First day of trading of the bonds is expected to be 1 May 2020.

The listing prospectus is attached to this company announcement and is also available on www.frontmatec.com .

The securities offered by Frontmatec Group ApS will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption under the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

Neither this company announcement nor the prospectus of Frontmatec Group ApS regarding the senior secured bonds constitute an offer of or an invitation by or on behalf of, Frontmatec Group ApS, or any other person, to subscribe for or purchase, any bonds.

For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.

