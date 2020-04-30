Company announcement
No. 2/2020
Frontmatec Group ApS - Financial calendar 2020
Frontmatec Group ApS expects to publish financial reports with respect to the remainder of the financial year 2020 on the following dates:
|29 May 2020
|Interim Report (Q1 2020)
|28 August 2020
|Interim Report (Q2 2020)
|30 October 2020
|Interim Report (Q3 2020)
|30 April 2021
|Annual Report 2020
|30 April 2021
|Annual General Meeting
For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.
Attachment
Frontmatec Group ApS
Kolding, DENMARK