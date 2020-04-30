Company announcement

No. 2/2020

Frontmatec Group ApS - Financial calendar 2020

Frontmatec Group ApS expects to publish financial reports with respect to the remainder of the financial year 2020 on the following dates:

29 May 2020 Interim Report (Q1 2020) 28 August 2020 Interim Report (Q2 2020) 30 October 2020 Interim Report (Q3 2020) 30 April 2021 Annual Report 2020 30 April 2021 Annual General Meeting

For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.

Attachment