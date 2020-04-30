Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the baby care industry, "Baby Care Industry Posts 162% Growth during COVID-19 Lockdown - Diapers Market Experiences 154% Growth"



The COVID-19 outbreak has driven many parents to stock up on baby care products like baby formula, diapers and baby wipes to ensure they can keep their babies well-fed, clean and healthy during quarantine. Companies like Procter and Gamble, Danone and Nestle have assured consumers they are continuing to send out new stock and have urged parents not to buy more than what they need to avoid shortages. In addition, some retailers have introduced limits on the amount of items like powder formula that can be bought in a single transaction.



There has been a surge in demand for diapers in particular with the market experiencing 154% growth during the pandemic. Some companies such as Kimberly Clark, who manufacture the Huggies brand, and the Honest Company have responded to the surge in demand by announcing partnerships with charities like the National Diaper Bank Network and Baby2Baby to distribute diapers to families in need.



