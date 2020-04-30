Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transit Ticketing & Fare Collection Report 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has released the fourth edition of the Global Transit Ticketing & Fare Collection Report 2020-2030 in December 2019.

The key highlights of the report are:

The author estimates that the AFC market size will increase from USD8.9 billion in 2018 to nearly USD13.5 billion in 2025.

The report provides the latest information on the current status of ticketing systems and plans for the deployment of advanced fare collection systems including open payments and account-based ticketing (ABT) in 500 cities in 112 countries across the world.

The report covers 57 cities in North America, 44 in Latin America, 120 in the Asia Pacific, 216 in Europe and 63 in the Middle East and Africa.

In the next decade, the spotlight will be on open-loop ticketing and ABT with cities transitioning directly from paper tickets to such advanced contactless payments.

Of the 500 cities analysed, 210 cities have firm plans to introduce open-loop ticketing.

The report has 3 distinct sections.

Parts 1 and 2 of the report (PPT format converted to PDF with 155 slides) provides an analysis of the:

Market size of the AFC segment (current and projected)

Market size of AFC sub-segments

Future plans for deployment of advanced fare collection systems

Key emerging trends and drivers of growth

Size of the contactless smartcards market (current and future)

Market for bank cards for transit ticketing (existing and future)

Mobile ticketing for transit (existing and future)

Current status of account-based ticketing market and future plans

Open-loop payment systems

Mobility-as-a-Service (key deployments, case studies, etc)

Current status and future opportunities by region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa)

Recent contracts, announcements and tenders

Current status and future opportunities by type of fare media

Current status of integration (multi-modal, multi-operator at the local, regional and national levels)

Planned level of integration and interoperability

New technologies and innovations

Key players

Part 3 of the report (MS Excel database format) provides detailed information on 500 cities across the world.

Each city profile provides information on:

Population and growth rate

Key players (operators and developers)

Transit modes in the city

Ridership for each mode

Existing fare media and technology (contactless smartcards, bank cards, mobile ticketing, tokens, paper tickets, etc)

Current ticketing infrastructure

Vendors/suppliers of ticketing infrastructure

Existing level of fare integration (city-wide, regional, national, with retail, with parking, etc.)

Account-based ticketing and open loop ticketing

Current fleet size

Current and planned public transport network

Plans for deployment of bank cards

Plans for launch of mobile ticketing

Planned investment in AFC

Planned level of integration

Plans for ABT and open loop ticketing

Key contract awards

Contract values

Timelines and AFC implementation schedules

Open tenders/ upcoming tenders

Key contacts



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Industry Overview, Trends and Outlook

1.1 Current Transit Ticketing & Fare Collection Industry

1.1.1 Overview of AFC systems in 500 Cities in 112 Countries

1.1.2 Key Emerging Trends and Outlook for the Next Decade

1.1.3 Trends in Ridership

1.1.4 Market Size of the AFC segment (by sub-segments)

1.1.5 Integration and Interoperability

1.1.6 Account-based Ticketing (ABT)

1.1.7 EMV Payments in Transit

1.1.8 Mobile Ticketing (Apps and Wallets)

1.1.9 Possibilities offered by Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

1.1.10 Key Deployments of MaaS

1.1.11 Standards and Certifications

1.1.12 Next-Gen Ticketing: New Technologies

1.2 Recent Developments (12 months)

1.2.1 Recent Announcements

1.2.2 Recent Contracts Awarded

1.2.3 Recent Launches

1.2.4 Recent Pilot Projects

1.2.5 Open Tenders

1.2.6 Recent Collaborations

1.3 Outlook and Opportunities

1.3.1 Key Growth Drivers

1.3.2 Growth in AFC Market (by sub-segment) 2018-25

1.3.3 Future Outlook and Market Opportunities

1.3.4 Expected Network Addition

1.3.5 Plans for Deployment of Advanced Fare Media

1.3.6 System Upgrades and Modernisation

1.3.7 Outlook for ABT and Open Payments Systems

1.3.8 Plans for Fare Integration and Interoperability

1.3.9 Big Data and Smart Ticketing

1.3.10 Smart Cities and Smart Ticketing

1.3.11 Cybersecurity in Ticketing

Part 2: Industry Analysis

2.1 Analysis by Fare Media

2.1.1 Overview of Alternative Fare Media

2.1.2 Paper tickets, Magnetic-stripe tickets and Contact-based Smartcards

2.1.3 RFID-Tokens

2.1.4 Contactless Smartcards

2.1.5 Bank Cards

2.1.6 Mobile Ticketing

2.1.7 Other Fare Media

2.1.8 Comparative Analysis of Alternative Fare Media

2.2 Analysis of Integration and Interoperability

2.2.1 Integration and Interoperability

2.2.2 Ticketing for Single Mode

2.2.3 Ticketing for Multiple Modes, Single Operator

2.2.4 Multi-Modal and Multi-Operator Ticketing

2.2.5 Regional Integrated Ticketing Systems

2.2.6 Nation-wide Systems

2.2.7 Partnerships with Financial Services Companies

2.2.8 Improving Transit Operations Efficiency

2.2.9 Integration with Non-Transit Services

2.3 Analysis of Regional Trends and Opportunities

2.3.1 North America

2.3.2 Latin America

2.3.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Middle East

2.3.6 Africa

2.4 Key Players

2.4.1 Competitive Landscape

2.4.2 Profiles of Key Players

2.4.3 Key MaaS Players

2.4.4 Industry Outlook



Part 3: 500 City Profiles (MS Excel Database)

Part 4: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tl5w29

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900