The "Global Transit Ticketing & Fare Collection Report 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author has released the fourth edition of the Global Transit Ticketing & Fare Collection Report 2020-2030 in December 2019.
The key highlights of the report are:
The report has 3 distinct sections.
Parts 1 and 2 of the report (PPT format converted to PDF with 155 slides) provides an analysis of the:
Part 3 of the report (MS Excel database format) provides detailed information on 500 cities across the world.
Each city profile provides information on:
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Industry Overview, Trends and Outlook
1.1 Current Transit Ticketing & Fare Collection Industry
1.1.1 Overview of AFC systems in 500 Cities in 112 Countries
1.1.2 Key Emerging Trends and Outlook for the Next Decade
1.1.3 Trends in Ridership
1.1.4 Market Size of the AFC segment (by sub-segments)
1.1.5 Integration and Interoperability
1.1.6 Account-based Ticketing (ABT)
1.1.7 EMV Payments in Transit
1.1.8 Mobile Ticketing (Apps and Wallets)
1.1.9 Possibilities offered by Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)
1.1.10 Key Deployments of MaaS
1.1.11 Standards and Certifications
1.1.12 Next-Gen Ticketing: New Technologies
1.2 Recent Developments (12 months)
1.2.1 Recent Announcements
1.2.2 Recent Contracts Awarded
1.2.3 Recent Launches
1.2.4 Recent Pilot Projects
1.2.5 Open Tenders
1.2.6 Recent Collaborations
1.3 Outlook and Opportunities
1.3.1 Key Growth Drivers
1.3.2 Growth in AFC Market (by sub-segment) 2018-25
1.3.3 Future Outlook and Market Opportunities
1.3.4 Expected Network Addition
1.3.5 Plans for Deployment of Advanced Fare Media
1.3.6 System Upgrades and Modernisation
1.3.7 Outlook for ABT and Open Payments Systems
1.3.8 Plans for Fare Integration and Interoperability
1.3.9 Big Data and Smart Ticketing
1.3.10 Smart Cities and Smart Ticketing
1.3.11 Cybersecurity in Ticketing
Part 2: Industry Analysis
2.1 Analysis by Fare Media
2.1.1 Overview of Alternative Fare Media
2.1.2 Paper tickets, Magnetic-stripe tickets and Contact-based Smartcards
2.1.3 RFID-Tokens
2.1.4 Contactless Smartcards
2.1.5 Bank Cards
2.1.6 Mobile Ticketing
2.1.7 Other Fare Media
2.1.8 Comparative Analysis of Alternative Fare Media
2.2 Analysis of Integration and Interoperability
2.2.1 Integration and Interoperability
2.2.2 Ticketing for Single Mode
2.2.3 Ticketing for Multiple Modes, Single Operator
2.2.4 Multi-Modal and Multi-Operator Ticketing
2.2.5 Regional Integrated Ticketing Systems
2.2.6 Nation-wide Systems
2.2.7 Partnerships with Financial Services Companies
2.2.8 Improving Transit Operations Efficiency
2.2.9 Integration with Non-Transit Services
2.3 Analysis of Regional Trends and Opportunities
2.3.1 North America
2.3.2 Latin America
2.3.3 Asia-Pacific
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Middle East
2.3.6 Africa
2.4 Key Players
2.4.1 Competitive Landscape
2.4.2 Profiles of Key Players
2.4.3 Key MaaS Players
2.4.4 Industry Outlook
Part 3: 500 City Profiles (MS Excel Database)
Part 4: Appendix
