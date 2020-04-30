AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter referred to as the Company) company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB „Ignitis gamyba“ held on 30 April, 2020, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the approval of the Annual Report of AB „Ignitis gamyba“ for the year 2019.

“Approve the Annual Report of AB „Ignitis gamyba“ for the year 2019 (enclosed)”.

2. Regarding the approval of the audited Annual Financial Statements of AB „Ignitis gamyba“ for the year 2019.

“Approve the audited Annual Financial Statements of AB „Ignitis gamyba“ for the year 2019 (enclosed)”.

3. Regarding the allocation of profit (loss) of AB „Ignitis gamyba“ for the year 2019.

“To allocate the profit (loss) of AB „Ignitis gamyba“ for the year 2019 (enclosed)”.

4. Regarding the remuneration policy of AB „Ignitis gamyba“.

„Approve the guidelines for executives remuneration of the group of companies of UAB „Ignitis grupė“ (enclosed) and remuneration policy of UAB „Ignitis grupė“ (enclosed) in corpore as the documents constituting the remuneration policy of AB „Ignitis gamyba“ in accordance with paragraph 1 of article 373 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.“

The Company notes that only the persons who are shareholders at the end of the rights accounting day of the Company's shareholders, i.e. at the end of 15 May 2020, shall have the right to receive dividends. The dividends will be paid to such persons in accordance with the provisions of Article 60 (5) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. within one month from the day of adoption of the decision to pay dividends, through the securities account managers of the Company‘s shareholders and through the Company's securities account manager AB SEB bankas. The Ex-Date on which shares of the Company acquired on the stock exchange do not qualify for dividend for the six-month period ended on 31 December 2019, is 14 May 2020.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall be provided on the website of AB Ignitis Gamyba at http://www.ignitisgamyba.lt from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of AB Ignitis Gamyba (Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai, or Zveju st. 14, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays).

Tadas Markevičius, Public Relations Manager, +370 676 28911, tadas.markevicius@ignitis.lt

