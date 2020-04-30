Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Non-Nicotine Liquid Vaping Products: Complete Market Analysis of Herbals, Extracts and Vitamin Vaping" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of alternative vaping products without nicotine. It focuses on emerging trends such as vaping essential oils and vitamins, which are taking vaping in a more positive holistic direction akin to herbal supplements and natural product consumption. This social tendency towards alternative vaping products is mainly supported by health and environmental conscious individuals, those seeking the anticipated personal benefits derived from consuming natural products, emerging trend followers, and various groups that prefer vaping zero nicotine products.

Alternative vapor products have become more popular with the advent of many new brands that promote the idea and support benefits of inhalable aromatherapy. The group of alternative non-nicotine vapor products includes mainly disposable or rechargeable vape pens, often called personal inhalers, aromatherapy vapes, or diffuser sticks, which may contain vitamins, natural essential oils, pure plant extracts, hormones, stimulants, proteins, etc. All these products create a new competitor to the category of supplements like vitamin pills, sleeping and anxiety aids, and have the potential to pull consumers away from nicotine, tobacco, and cannabis vaping products.

According to the statistics, the main markets of alternative non-nicotine brands are the USA, Japan, and China. Almost half of the brands, that distribute alternative vape products, offer comprise products with nutritional components. The variety of herbal extracts used in alternative vape products accounts for about 150 types. Thus, the vaping industry is still tending to product diversification and novel technologies for delivery unique complex ingredients in an inhaled form, though scientific research on absorbation and long-term effect is required.



The positioning, main purpose, and market segment of alternative nicotine-free vaping products are similar to health (diet) supplements, thus making them a potential alternative to oral supplement products. But these products are still vaping articles and, accordingly, their promotion and distribution are often regulated by applicable vape legislation in certain markets. Given the emerging popularity of non-nicotine vape products in the context of the regulatory backlash against nicotine and cannabis vape products, these new vape alternatives often fall afoul of prohibited product policies related to marketing and sale of vape products generally on social media and through online sales platforms.

The report contains an analysis of 136 alternative nicotine-free e-liquid vaping brands marketed worldwide. The products are compared by content and product type with particular attention given to component characteristics.

1. Genesis of alternative vape trend

2. Alternative vapor products overview

3. Types of alternative vape products

3.1. Nutritional based vape e-liquids

3.2. Herbal oil-based e-liquids

4. Hydrogen vaping trend

5. Suppliers of herbal vape e-liquids

6. Alternative vape e-liquid contents review

Conclusions

Appendix A. General table of alternative nicotine-free brands

Appendix B. Nutritional e-liquid pre-filled vaporizers

Appendix C. Herbal e-liquid pre-filled vaporizers

