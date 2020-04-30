Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton Market by Product Type (Soft and Rigid), Power Type (Powered and Passive), Body Type (Complete Body, Upper and Lower Extremities), Mobility (Stationary and Mobile), and End-Use Industry (Industrial, Military, Healthcare)- Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the exoskeleton market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.4% from 2019 to reach $11.4 billion by 2027. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing demand from the healthcare sector for orthopaedic rehabilitation, growing investment by military & defense sector in exoskeletons, and increasing prevalence of strokes. In addition, the replacement of conventional prosthetics with exoskeleton technology and increasing adoption of human augmentation in industrial and other end-use sectors provides significant opportunities for the exoskeleton market players.



The global exoskeleton market is primarily segmented by product type (soft & rigid), by power type (powered & passive), body type (complete body, upper extremities & lower extremities), end-use industry (industrial, military, healthcare & others), by mobility (stationary & mobile), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses their market share at global and regional level.



Based on product type, the rigid exoskeleton segment accounted for the largest share of the overall exoskeleton market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rigid exoskeleton's huge demand from military and industrial sector owing to its high strength and load bearing capacity as well as its ability to offer protection against physical damage and abrasion. However, the soft exoskeleton segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the end-user, the healthcare segment commanded the largest share of the overall exoskeleton market in 2019. All major regions across the globe are witnessing significant growth in their geriatric populations, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well, which will create more demand for exoskeletons in healthcare industry, thereby driving the growth of the exoskeleton market for healthcare segment. However, the industrial segment is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the global exoskeleton market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly due to the well-established infrastructure for technology & education in the region and a higher adoption rate for advanced technologies. Furthermore, the factors such as growing geriatric population; advent of robotic technologies; growing purchasing power of patients and increased investment towards exoskeleton technology; and the presence of majority of established exoskeleton players and start-ups have bolstered the market growth in the North American region. However, Asia Pacific region will experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Some of the key players operating in the global exoskeleton market are ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Bionik Laboratories Corporation (U.S.), Myomo, Inc. (U.S.), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Technaid. S.L. (Spain), Gogoa Mobility Robots SL (Spain), Suitx Inc. (U.S.), Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH (Germany), Wearable Robotics SRL (Italy), DIH Technologies Corporation (Switzerland), and B-Temia Inc. (U.S.), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Product Type

3.3. Market Analysis, by Power Type

3.4. Market Analysis, by Body Type

3.5. Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

3.6. Market Analysis, by Mobility

3.7. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.8. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing demand from the healthcare sector for orthopedic rehabilitation

4.2.1.2. Growing investment of military & defense sector in the exoskeletons

4.2.1.3. Increasing prevalence of stroke

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Stringent government regulations pertaining to medical applications

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Replacement of conventional prosthetics with exoskeleton technology

4.2.3.2. Increasing adoption of human augmentation in industrial and other end-use sectors

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. High procurement cost associated with exoskeletons

4.2.4.2 lack of reliability issues with existing technology

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Introduction of new composite material for better performance



5. Exoskeleton Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Soft Exoskeleton

5.3. Rigid Exoskeleton



6. Exoskeleton Market, by Power Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Powered Exoskeleton

6.3. Passive Exoskeleton



7. Exoskeleton Market, by Body Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Complete Body

7.3. Lower Extremities

7.4. Upper Extremities



8. Exoskeleton Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Industrial

8.3. Military

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Others



9. Exoskeleton Market, by Mobility

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Stationary

9.3. Mobile



10. Global Exoskeleton Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. Italy

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. U.K.

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. Japan

10.4.2. India

10.4.3. China

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Growth Strategies

11.1.1 New Product Launches

11.1.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

11.1.3. Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.1.4. Expansion

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking



12. Company Profiles

12.1. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

12.2. Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.3. Parker Hannifin Corporation

12.4. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

12.5. Hyundai Motor Company

12.6. Bionik Laboratories Corporation

12.7. Myomo, Inc.

12.8. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

12.9. Technaid. S.L.

12.12. Gogoa Mobility Robots SL

12.11. Suitx Inc.

12.12. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

12.13. Wearable Robotics SRL

12.14. DIH Technologies Corporation

12.15. B-Temia Inc.



13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire

13.2. Available Customization



