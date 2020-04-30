Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wound Care Biologics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wound care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The global increase in the number of burn injuries, growing cases of chronic wounds such as ulcers is driving the demand for wound care biologics solutions and products across the globe. Moreover, an increase in the number of surgical and traumatic wounds is further augmenting the growth of the wound care biologics market. The report analyzes the global market on the basis of product, wound type, end-use, and region. On the basis of the product, the market analyzes skin substitute and topical agent. Based on end-use, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, burn center and homecare.



On the basis of wound type, the market is segmented into ulcers, surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns. The ulcer wound care biologics market is further sub-segmented into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcer (PU) and venous ulcer. Among these, the diabetic foot ulcer segment accounted for a major share in 2018. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), diabetic foot ulcer is a wound or open sore that occurs in nearly 15% of diabetic patients and is usually located on the bottom of the foot. Hence, increasing prevalence of diabetes is encouraging the demand for wound dressing in diabetic foot ulcers to protect and promote a moist wound healing environment.



Based on geography, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold a significant share in the global wound care biologics industry over the forecast period. The growth of the region is backed by an increase in the number of chronic wounds such as ulcers and a significant increase in the number of burn injuries in the US and Canada. Moreover, the presence of several burn centers is also augmenting the market growth of the region. Furthermore, the market is characterized by the presence of several players including Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Wright Medical Group N.V., Mlnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Inc., and others.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global wound care biologics market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The research team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of the reports.



Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for wound care biologics manufacturers, third-party suppliers and distributors, burn centers, market research firms, and government organizations, for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global wound care biologics market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global wound care biologics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global wound care biologics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Smith & Nephew PLC

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Anika Therapeutics Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Wright Medical Group N.V

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Wound Care Biologics Market by Product

5.1.1. Skin Substitute

5.1.2. Topical Agent

5.2. Global Wound Care Biologics Market by Wound Type

5.2.1. Ulcers

5.2.2. Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

5.2.3. Burns

5.3. Global Wound Care Biologics Market by End-Use

5.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2. Burn Center

5.3.3. Homecare



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3M Co.

7.2. ACell Inc.

7.3. Anika Therapeutics Inc.

7.4. Applied Biologics LLC

7.5. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

7.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.7. Kerecis

7.8. Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc.

7.9. MiMedx Group, Inc.

7.10. Mlnlycke Health Care AB

7.11. Organogenesis Inc.

7.12. Smith & Nephew PLC

7.13. Solsys Medical LLC

7.14. Vericel Corp.

7.15. Wright Medical Group NV



