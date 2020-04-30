



RELEASE OF THE 2019

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

2019 French Universal Registration Document for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, was filed with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (“AMF”) on 29th April 2020 under the number D.20-0403

This includes the following information:

n 2019 Annual Financial report,

n The declaration of non-financial performance,

n The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance and the report of the Statutory Auditors on that report,

n A description of the share buyback program.

Copies of 2019 registration document will be available, free of charges, at Casino’s Headquarter (+33 (0)4 77 45 33 04 / 1, Cours Antoine Guichard, 42000 Saint-Etienne, France), for receipt as soon as the current context allows.

These documents may also be consulted on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on Casino’s website :

https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/CASINO_URD_2019_VF_2904.pdf

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Régine Gaggioli – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

rgaggioli@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Direction of Communication

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS – Tel : +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26 - kallouis@image7.fr

Franck PASQUIER – Tel : +33 (0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Attachment