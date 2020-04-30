Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings For the Medical Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the antimicrobial coatings for medical device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers industries. The global antimicrobial coatings for medical device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are rising awareness on hospital acquired infections, favorable research and funding environment, growing in geriatric population, increasing cardiovascular diseases all over the world, and technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings.



A report of more than 150-pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market, then read this report.



The study includes the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market size and forecast for the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market through 2024, segmented by material, device, application, end use, and the region as follows:



Some of the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices companies profiled in this report include BASF, AST Products, Bio Interactions, Covalon Technologies, Sciessent, Royal DSM, Specialty Coating Systems, The Dow Chemical Company, Hydromer, and PPG Industries.



Key Features:

Market size estimates: Global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by material, device, application, end use, and region.

Global market size by various applications such as by material, device, application, end use, and region. Regional analysis: Global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for antimicrobial coatings for medical devices in the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for antimicrobial coatings for medical devices in the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, antimicrobial coatings for medical devices in the global antimicrobial coatings for medical device market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, antimicrobial coatings for medical devices in the global antimicrobial coatings for medical device market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market by material (metallic coatings market(silver coatings, copper coatings and other metallic coatings) and non-metallic coatings market (polymeric coatings and organic coatings)), device(catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments and others.), application(orthopedics, general surgery, dentistry, cardiovascular, gynecology and others.), end use (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (ROW))? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the antimicrobial coatings for medical device market? What are the business risks and threats to the antimicrobial coatings for medical device market? What are emerging trends in this antimicrobial coatings for medical device market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the antimicrobial coatings for medical device market? What are the new developments in the antimicrobial coatings for medical device market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this antimicrobial coatings for medical device market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this antimicrobial coatings for medical devices area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, antimicrobial coatings for medical device market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Material

3.3.1: Metallic Coatings Market.

3.3.1.1: Silver Coatings

3.3.1.2: Copper Coatings

3.3.1.3: Other Metallic Coatings

3.3.2: Non-Metallic Coatings Market

3.3.2.1: Polymeric Coatings

3.3.2.2: Organic Coatings

3.4: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Device

3.4.1: Catheters

3.4.2: Implantable Device

3.4.3: Surgical Instruments

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Application

3.5.1: Orthopedics

3.5.2: General Surgery

3.5.3: Dentistry

3.5.4: Cardiovascular

3.5.5: Gynecology

3.5.6: Others

3.6: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by End Use

3.6.1: Hospitals

3.6.2: Diagnostic Centers

3.6.3: Ambulatory Surgical Centers



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Region

4.2: North American Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market

4.2.1: Market by Material: Metallic Coatings Market (Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, and Other Metallic Coatings) and Non-Metallic Coatings Market (Polymeric Coatings and Organic Coatings)

4.2.2: Market by Device: Catheters, Implantable Device, Surgical Instruments, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, and Others

4.2.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.3: European antimicrobial coatings for medical device Market

4.3.1: Market by Material: Metallic Coatings Market (Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, and Other Metallic Coatings) and Non-Metallic Coatings Market (Polymeric Coatings and Organic Coatings)

4.3.2: Market by Device: Catheters, Implantable Device, Surgical Instruments, and Others

4.3.3: Market by Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, and Others

4.3.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.4: APAC Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market

4.4.1: Market by Material: Metallic Coatings Market (Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, and Other Metallic Coatings) and Non-Metallic Coatings Market (Polymeric Coatings and Organic Coatings)

4.4.2: Market by Device: Catheters, Implantable Device, Surgical Instruments, and Others

4.4.3: Market by Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, and Others

4.4.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.5: ROW Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market

4.5.1: Market by Material: Metallic Coatings Market (Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, and Other Metallic Coatings) and Non-Metallic Coatings Market (Polymeric Coatings and Organic Coatings)

4.5.2: Market by Device: Catheters, Implantable Device, Surgical Instruments, and Others

4.5.3: Market by Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, and Others

4.5.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Device

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF

7.2: AST Products

7.3: Bio Interactions

7.4: Covalon Technologies

7.5: Sciessent

7.6: Royal DSM

7.7: Specialty Coating Systems

7.8: The Dow Chemical Company

7.9: Hydromer

7.10: PPG Industries



