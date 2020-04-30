Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings For the Medical Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the antimicrobial coatings for medical device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers industries. The global antimicrobial coatings for medical device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are rising awareness on hospital acquired infections, favorable research and funding environment, growing in geriatric population, increasing cardiovascular diseases all over the world, and technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings.
A report of more than 150-pages is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market, then read this report.
The study includes the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market size and forecast for the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market through 2024, segmented by material, device, application, end use, and the region as follows:
Some of the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices companies profiled in this report include BASF, AST Products, Bio Interactions, Covalon Technologies, Sciessent, Royal DSM, Specialty Coating Systems, The Dow Chemical Company, Hydromer, and PPG Industries.
Key Features:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Material
3.3.1: Metallic Coatings Market.
3.3.1.1: Silver Coatings
3.3.1.2: Copper Coatings
3.3.1.3: Other Metallic Coatings
3.3.2: Non-Metallic Coatings Market
3.3.2.1: Polymeric Coatings
3.3.2.2: Organic Coatings
3.4: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Device
3.4.1: Catheters
3.4.2: Implantable Device
3.4.3: Surgical Instruments
3.4.4: Others
3.5: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Application
3.5.1: Orthopedics
3.5.2: General Surgery
3.5.3: Dentistry
3.5.4: Cardiovascular
3.5.5: Gynecology
3.5.6: Others
3.6: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by End Use
3.6.1: Hospitals
3.6.2: Diagnostic Centers
3.6.3: Ambulatory Surgical Centers
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Region
4.2: North American Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market
4.2.1: Market by Material: Metallic Coatings Market (Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, and Other Metallic Coatings) and Non-Metallic Coatings Market (Polymeric Coatings and Organic Coatings)
4.2.2: Market by Device: Catheters, Implantable Device, Surgical Instruments, and Others
4.2.3: Market by Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, and Others
4.2.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
4.3: European antimicrobial coatings for medical device Market
4.3.1: Market by Material: Metallic Coatings Market (Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, and Other Metallic Coatings) and Non-Metallic Coatings Market (Polymeric Coatings and Organic Coatings)
4.3.2: Market by Device: Catheters, Implantable Device, Surgical Instruments, and Others
4.3.3: Market by Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, and Others
4.3.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
4.4: APAC Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market
4.4.1: Market by Material: Metallic Coatings Market (Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, and Other Metallic Coatings) and Non-Metallic Coatings Market (Polymeric Coatings and Organic Coatings)
4.4.2: Market by Device: Catheters, Implantable Device, Surgical Instruments, and Others
4.4.3: Market by Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, and Others
4.4.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
4.5: ROW Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market
4.5.1: Market by Material: Metallic Coatings Market (Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, and Other Metallic Coatings) and Non-Metallic Coatings Market (Polymeric Coatings and Organic Coatings)
4.5.2: Market by Device: Catheters, Implantable Device, Surgical Instruments, and Others
4.5.3: Market by Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, and Others
4.5.4: Market by End Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Material
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Device
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by End Use
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Device Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: BASF
7.2: AST Products
7.3: Bio Interactions
7.4: Covalon Technologies
7.5: Sciessent
7.6: Royal DSM
7.7: Specialty Coating Systems
7.8: The Dow Chemical Company
7.9: Hydromer
7.10: PPG Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5gfa1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: