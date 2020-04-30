ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the availability of its comprehensive solutions for deploying and operating Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-based wireless networks across multiple verticals. Amdocs’ advanced software and consulting service capabilities, including Spectrum Access System (SAS), and deep network expertise help bridge the worlds of enterprise IT, Internet of Things (IoT) and LTE/5G/private networks to address the unique communications and connected-applications requirements of wireless service providers, utilities, healthcare organizations and other businesses to better enable them to meet the needs of their customers and the digital society of today.



Amdocs also today announced that the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized its SAS be available for full commercial deployment for CBRS. The SAS approval follows FCC review of Amdocs’ Initial Commercial Deployment (ICD) report and consultation with the Department of Defense (DoD) and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The FCC’s approval means that Amdocs will now operate as a SAS Administrator on a commercial basis. CBRS brings the concept of shared spectrum to mainstream wireless broadband and mobility services and is also driving the expansion of private wireless networks, fixed-mobile convergence applications, and enhanced rural broadband services, all operating in the 3.5 GHz band.

Based on years of successful engagement and proven managed services experience with leading telecommunications service providers worldwide, Amdocs offers a comprehensive suite of services and solutions covering wireless network design, rollout, testing and operations for CBRS and non-CBRS based networks. Additionally, Amdocs is an active member of open network technology ecosystems, including O-RAN Alliance and the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), supporting the integration and operation of a wide range of open and cost-effective network infrastructure. Combining the Amdocs SAS capabilities with its broader portfolio of software and services enables Amdocs to create unique ecosystems of vendor-agnostic and open solutions addressing the needs of specific industry verticals in an end-to-end manner.

“We are proud to play an integral part in the production and commercialization of new network services and business models based on the ground-breaking CBRS shared spectrum program,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “At a time where high-speed connectivity, including 5G, is more important than ever, the democratization of radio spectrum through CBRS enables service providers to deliver new public and private wireless networks, while enterprises across industries will benefit from improved connectivity and service flexibility. Amdocs is excited to support the accelerated design and delivery of next-generation networks with our ecosystem of network solutions and services, including our FCC-approved SAS platform.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly Form 6-K furnished on February 18, 2020.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com