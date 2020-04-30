EDINBURG, Va., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced first quarter 2020 financial and operating results.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
"Although we do not operate in the densely populated urban markets most affected, the COVID-19 crisis began to affect our operating and financial results during the latter part of the first quarter of 2020," said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “These effects were not material to our overall first quarter performance, but our postpaid gross additions decreased as a result of the temporary closure, beginning in the middle of March, of approximately 40% of our Sprint-branded retail stores and the stay-at-home directives in the states where we operate. We expect that the interruption of our wireless operating momentum will continue until the economies in the markets that we serve more fully re-open, but do not expect that the long-term growth prospects of our wireless business will be materially affected. Impacts from COVID-19 related closures to our broadband and tower segments have been minimal, and we have introduced a number of initiatives, including temporarily upgrading the broadband speeds of more than 27,000 customers to a minimum of 50Mbps, temporarily increasing broadband data allowances, and introducing lower cost pre-paid broadband plans, designed to benefit our customers during this difficult period. We continue to focus on protecting our employees while maintaining and enhancing our networks, and enabling our communities to further rely on our essential services during these difficult times.”
Consolidated First Quarter 2020 Results
Wireless
Broadband
Tower
Other Information
Free cash flow, normalized free cash flow and Adjusted OIBDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with US generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations, is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.
|SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Service revenue and other
|$
|140,188
|$
|143,231
|Equipment revenue
|13,000
|15,612
|Total revenue
|153,188
|158,843
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of services
|49,565
|49,518
|Cost of goods sold
|12,671
|14,637
|Selling, general and administrative
|30,991
|28,722
|Depreciation and amortization
|36,911
|41,179
|Total operating expenses
|130,138
|134,056
|Operating income
|23,050
|24,787
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(6,211
|)
|(7,954
|)
|Other
|733
|1,287
|Income before income taxes
|17,572
|18,120
|Income tax expense
|4,292
|4,210
|Net income
|$
|13,280
|$
|13,910
|Net income per share, basic and diluted:
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.28
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.28
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|49,888
|49,775
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|50,036
|50,115
|SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|120,232
|$
|101,651
|Other current assets
|137,677
|140,102
|Total current assets
|257,909
|241,753
|Investments
|12,011
|12,388
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|695,920
|701,514
|Intangible assets, net
|299,458
|314,147
|Goodwill
|149,070
|149,070
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|382,973
|392,589
|Deferred charges and other assets, net
|53,436
|53,352
|Total assets
|$
|1,850,777
|$
|1,864,813
|Total current liabilities
|139,644
|$
|147,336
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|680,531
|688,464
|Other liabilities
|549,952
|556,585
|Total shareholders’ equity
|480,650
|472,428
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,850,777
|$
|1,864,813
|SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|13,280
|$
|13,910
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|32,468
|35,520
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,868
|5,659
|Bad debt expense
|205
|367
|Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized
|2,905
|1,714
|Deferred income taxes
|2,135
|(3,378
|)
|Other adjustments
|739
|173
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|4,508
|7,698
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|61,108
|61,663
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(32,299
|)
|(44,420
|)
|Cash disbursed for acquisitions
|—
|(10,000
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets and other
|274
|45
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(32,025
|)
|(54,375
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(8,530
|)
|(19,889
|)
|Taxes paid for equity award issuances
|(1,945
|)
|(2,698
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|(27
|)
|72
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(10,502
|)
|(22,515
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|18,581
|(15,227
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|101,651
|85,086
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|120,232
|$
|69,859
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted OIBDA
Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.
Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.
Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).
The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|(in thousands)
|Wireless
|Broadband
|Tower
|Corporate &
Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Operating income
|$
|23,444
|$
|10,030
|$
|1,795
|$
|(12,219
|)
|$
|23,050
|Depreciation
|21,010
|10,717
|470
|271
|32,468
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,714
|154
|—
|—
|4,868
|OIBDA
|49,168
|20,901
|2,265
|(11,948
|)
|60,386
|Share-based compensation expense
|—
|—
|—
|2,905
|2,905
|Non-recurring deal advisory fees
|—
|—
|—
|910
|910
|Adjusted OIBDA
|$
|49,168
|$
|20,901
|$
|2,265
|$
|(8,133
|)
|$
|64,201
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|(in thousands)
|Wireless
|Broadband
|Tower
|Corporate &
Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Operating income
|$
|24,213
|$
|10,049
|$
|1,124
|$
|(10,599
|)
|$
|24,787
|Depreciation
|24,752
|9,950
|680
|138
|35,520
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5,618
|41
|—
|—
|5,659
|OIBDA
|54,583
|20,040
|1,804
|(10,461
|)
|65,966
|Share-based compensation expense
|—
|—
|—
|1,714
|1,714
|Adjusted OIBDA
|$
|54,583
|$
|20,040
|$
|1,804
|$
|(8,747
|)
|$
|67,680
Segment Results
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|Wireless
|Broadband
|Tower
|Corporate &
Eliminations
|Consolidated
|(in thousands)
|External revenue
|Postpaid
|$
|74,928
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|$
|74,928
|Prepaid
|13,109
|—
|—
|—
|13,109
|Tower lease
|—
|—
|1,797
|—
|1,797
|Cable, residential and SMB (1)
|—
|34,943
|—
|—
|34,943
|Fiber, enterprise and wholesale
|—
|5,488
|—
|—
|5,488
|Rural local exchange carrier
|—
|4,756
|—
|—
|4,756
|Travel, installation, and other
|3,351
|1,816
|—
|—
|5,167
|Service revenue and other
|91,388
|47,003
|1,797
|—
|140,188
|Equipment
|12,750
|250
|—
|—
|13,000
|Total external revenue
|104,138
|47,253
|1,797
|—
|153,188
|Revenue from other segments
|—
|2,533
|1,933
|(4,466
|)
|—
|Total revenue
|104,138
|49,786
|3,730
|(4,466
|)
|153,188
|Operating expenses
|Cost of services
|33,439
|19,243
|939
|(4,056
|)
|49,565
|Cost of goods sold
|12,528
|143
|—
|—
|12,671
|Selling, general and administrative
|9,428
|9,499
|526
|11,538
|30,991
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,299
|10,871
|470
|271
|36,911
|Total operating expenses
|80,694
|39,756
|1,935
|7,753
|130,138
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|23,444
|$
|10,030
|$
|1,795
|$
|(12,219
|)
|$
|23,050
_______________________________________________________
(1) SMB refers to Small and Medium Businesses.
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|Wireless
|Broadband
|Tower
|Corporate & Eliminations
|Consolidated
|(in thousands)
|External revenue
|Postpaid
|$
|76,182
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|76,182
|Prepaid
|13,130
|—
|—
|—
|13,130
|Tower lease
|—
|—
|1,763
|—
|1,763
|Cable, residential and SMB
|—
|32,426
|—
|—
|32,426
|Fiber, enterprise and wholesale
|—
|4,828
|—
|—
|4,828
|Rural local exchange carrier
|—
|5,238
|—
|—
|5,238
|Travel, installation, and other
|8,018
|1,646
|—
|—
|9,664
|Service revenue and other
|97,330
|44,138
|1,763
|—
|143,231
|Equipment
|15,291
|321
|—
|—
|15,612
|Total external revenue
|112,621
|44,459
|1,763
|—
|158,843
|Revenue from other segments
|—
|2,422
|1,270
|(3,692
|)
|—
|Total revenue
|112,621
|46,881
|3,033
|(3,692
|)
|158,843
|Operating expenses
|Cost of services
|32,532
|19,061
|946
|(3,021
|)
|49,518
|Cost of goods sold
|14,427
|211
|—
|(1
|)
|14,637
|Selling, general and administrative
|11,079
|7,569
|283
|9,791
|28,722
|Depreciation and amortization
|30,370
|9,991
|680
|138
|41,179
|Total operating expenses
|88,408
|36,832
|1,909
|6,907
|134,056
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|24,213
|$
|10,049
|$
|1,124
|$
|(10,599
|)
|$
|24,787
Supplemental Information
Wireless Operating Statistics
The following tables indicate selected operating statistics of Wireless, including Sprint subscribers, as of the dates shown:
|March 31,
2020
|March 31,
2019
|Postpaid:
|Retail PCS total subscribers
|847,771
|800,952
|Retail PCS phone subscribers
|738,410
|722,830
|Retail PCS connected device subscribers
|109,361
|78,122
|Gross PCS total subscriber additions
|51,991
|50,847
|Gross PCS phone additions
|36,734
|37,786
|Gross PCS connected device additions
|15,257
|13,061
|Net PCS total subscriber additions
|3,577
|5,776
|Net PCS phone additions (losses)
|(2,311
|)
|105
|Net PCS connected device additions
|5,888
|5,671
|PCS monthly retail total churn %
|1.91
|%
|1.89
|%
|PCS monthly phone churn %
|1.76
|%
|1.74
|%
|PCS monthly connected device churn %
|2.97
|%
|3.35
|%
|Prepaid:
|Retail PCS subscribers
|279,096
|267,220
|Gross PCS subscriber additions
|39,074
|40,979
|Net PCS subscriber additions
|5,084
|8,516
|PCS monthly retail churn %
|4.13
|%
|4.14
|%
|PCS market POPS (000) (1)
|7,227
|7,023
|PCS covered POP (000) (1)
|6,325
|6,261
|Macro base stations (cell sites)
|1,966
|1,874
_______________________________________________________
(1) "POPS" refers to the estimated population of a given geographic area. Market POPS are those within a market area which we are authorized to serve under our Sprint PCS affiliate agreements, and Covered POPS are those covered by our network. The data source for POPS is U.S. census data.
Broadband Operating Statistics
|March 31,
2020
|March 31,
2019
|Broadband homes passed (1) (2)
|212,129
|206,113
|Broadband customer relationships (3)
|103,287
|95,933
|Video:
|RGUs
|53,067
|59,202
|Penetration (4)
|25.0
|%
|28.7
|%
|Digital video penetration (5)
|94.3
|%
|85.7
|%
|Broadband:
|RGUs
|86,667
|78,867
|Penetration (4)
|40.9
|%
|38.3
|%
|Voice:
|RGUs
|31,836
|30,737
|Penetration (4)
|16.3
|%
|16.2
|%
|Total Cable and Glo Fiber RGUs
|171,570
|168,806
|RLEC homes passed
|25,848
|25,798
|RLEC customer relationships (3)
|10,111
|11,101
|RLEC RGUs:
|Data RLEC
|7,947
|8,744
|Penetration (4)
|30.7
|%
|33.9
|%
|Voice RLEC
|14,137
|15,262
|Penetration (4)
|54.7
|%
|59.2
|%
|Total RLEC RGUs
|22,084
|24,006
|Total RGUs
|193,654
|192,812
|Fiber route miles
|6,273
|5,799
|Total fiber miles (6)
|334,802
|303,511
_______________________________________________________
(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our distribution system without further extending the transmission lines. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed have access to video, broadband and voice services.
(2) Includes approximately 16,600 RLEC homes passed where we are the dual incumbent telephone and cable provider.
(3) Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services.
(4) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate.
(5) Digital video penetration is calculated by dividing the number of digital video users by total video users. Digital video users are video customers who receive any level of video service via digital transmission. A dwelling with one or more digital set-top boxes or digital adapters counts as one digital video user.
(6) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.
Tower Operating Statistics
|March 31,
2020
|March 31,
2019
|Towers owned
|226
|211
|Tenants (1)
|408
|368
|Average tenants per tower
|1.8
|1.7
_______________________________________________________
(1) Includes 203 and 175 intercompany tenants for our Wireless segment as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Normalized Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|61,108
|$
|61,663
|Less: Capital expenditures (1)
|(25,104
|)
|(44,420
|)
|Normalized free cash flow
|36,004
|17,243
|Glo Fiber and Fixed Wireless capital expenditures
|(7,195
|)
|—
|Free cash flow
|$
|28,809
|$
|17,243
_______________________________________________________
(1) Excludes capital expenditures for the development of Glo Fiber and Fixed Wireless.
Free cash flow and normalized free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Normalized free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures, excluding spending on the development of Glo Fiber and Fixed Wireless services, from net cash provided by operating activities. We believe they are more conservative measures of our cash flow since purchases of fixed assets are necessary for ongoing operations and expansion. Free cash flow and normalized free cash flow are utilized by our management, investors and analysts to evaluate cash available that may be used to pay scheduled principal payments on our debt obligations and provide further investment in the business.
